फर्रुखाबाद: बिजली लाइन डालने पर महिलाओं ने छतों से किया पथराव, चौकी प्रभारी समेत छह घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फर्रुखाबाद, Updated Sat, 05 Sep 2020 10:03 PM IST
बिजली लाइन डालने पर पथराव
बिजली लाइन डालने पर पथराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्रुखाबाद जिले में ग्राम पंचायत कतरौली पट्टी के गांव टडौआ में एचटी लाइन डालने को लेकर विवाद के बाद ग्रामीणों ने पथराव कर दिया। घरों की छतों से महिलाओं की ओर से किए गए पथराव में टीम व पुलिस को संभलने का मौका नहीं मिला।

हमले में खुदागंज चौकी प्रभारी, एक सिपाही, कार्यदायी संस्था के प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर समेत छह लोग घायल हो गए। दोबारा फोर्स पहुंचने पर ग्रामीणों ने फिर पथराव किया। पुलिस ने तीन महिलाओं को हिरासत में लेकर शांतिभंग में चालान कर दिया।
बिजली लाइन डालने पर पथराव
बिजली लाइन डालने पर पथराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना स्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस
घटना स्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर फोर्स तैनात
मौके पर फोर्स तैनात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर भारी फोर्स
मौके पर भारी फोर्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिजली लाइन डालने पर पथराव
बिजली लाइन डालने पर पथराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिजली लाइन डालने पर पथराव
बिजली लाइन डालने पर पथराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
