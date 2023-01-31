Notifications

दुष्कर्म का कलंक: बेटे की बेगुनाही की आस में टूट गई पिता की सांसें, आठ साल बाद बरी हुआ अब्दुल, पढ़ें पूरा मामला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2023 07:38 PM IST
सार

उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में बेटे की बेगुनाही साबित होने से पहले ही पिता चल बसे। मृतक आठ सालों से बेटे की कानूनी लड़ाई लड़ रहा था। बता दें कि दुष्कर्म की कोशिश के झूठे आरोप से आठ साल बाद अब्दुल बरी हो सका है।

कोर्ट
कोर्ट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
कानपुर में दुष्कर्म की कोशिश के आरोप में फंसे बेटे को बेगुनाह साबित करने के लिए एक पिता आठ साल तक कानूनी लड़ाई लड़ता रहा। पैरवी के लिए कचहरी के चक्कर काटने वाले पिता का कोर्ट में बेटे की बेगुनाही साबित होने से तीन दिन पहले ही इंतकाल हो गया।


मुकदमे में फंसे दूसरे दिव्यांग बेटे की पहले ही हादसे में मौत हो चुकी थी। आठ साल की कानूनी लड़ाई के बाद आखिर बेगमपुरवा निवासी अब्दुल लतीफ खुद को बेगुनाह साबित करने में तो कामयाब रहा लेकिन इस लड़ाई में उसको बहुत कुछ खोना पड़ गया।

बाबूपुरवा निवासी व्यक्ति ने 29 दिसंबर 2014 को बेगमपुरवा निवासी अब्दुल लतीफ और उसके भाई मोबीन के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। आरोप लगाया कि दोनों ने उसकी नाबालिग बेटी को वैन में खींचकर दुष्कर्म की कोशिश की। रिपोर्ट दर्ज होने के बाद लतीफ फरार हो गया।

वहीं, उसके दिव्यांग भाई मोबीन को पुलिस ने जेल भेज दिया। मोबीन को जमानत मिलने के बाद लतीफ भी कोर्ट में हाजिर हुआ और उसको भी जमानत मिल गई। इसके बाद मुकदमे में सुनवाई शुरू हुई और लगभग आठ साल की लंबी लड़ाई के बाद आखिर पॉक्सो कोर्ट के विशेष न्यायाधीश परवेज अहमद ने लतीफ को बेगुनाह मानते हुए बरी कर दिया।

एक हजार रुपये के लिए लगाया झूठा आरोप
लतीफ का कहना था कि घटना के समय वह वैन चलाता था। पीड़िता के पिता ने लखनऊ जाने के लिए वैन बुक कराई थी। लौटने पर एक हजार रुपये न देने पड़ें इसलिए झूठा आरोप मढ़ दिया था। वह पुलिस के सामने सच्चाई बताता रहा लेकिन एक न सुनी गई।

वैन मालिक अब चला रहा ई-रिक्शा
लतीफ मुकदमे के दौरान आर्थिक और पारिवारिक रूप से काफी परेशान रहा। मुकदमे में फंसा भाई मोबीन दिव्यांग था। कपड़े का काम करता था। मुकदमेबाजी में व्यापार बर्बाद हो गया और दुर्घटना के दौरान उसकी मौत भी हो गई। माता-पिता बीमार रहने लगे। आर्थिक हालात खराब होने पर लतीफ को वैन बेचनी पड़ गई और वैन मालिक अब ई-रिक्शा चलाकर परिवार का पेट पालने को मजबूर है।
