ब्राह्मण अगर अपना इतिहास भूल जाएगा तो दूसरा कौन याद रखेगा?- रिटायर्ड डीआईजी

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 12:49 PM IST
Retired DIG said If brahmin forget their history who will remember
रिटायर्ड डीआईजी, सांसद भैरो प्रसाद मिश्र, विधायक प्रकाश द्विवेदी व अन्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के बांदा जिलें सेवानिवृत्त पुलिस उप महानिरीक्षक और अखिल भारतीय ब्राह्मण एकता परिषद के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष एके शुक्ला ने कहा है कि ब्राह्मण अगर अपना इतिहास भूल जाएगा तो दूसरा कौन याद रखेगा? उन्होंने ब्राह्मणों से आह्वान किया कि संस्कारों का पालन जरूर करें।


शनिवार को जेएन डिग्री कालेज में आयोजित अखिल भारतीय ब्राह्मण एकता परिषद की विप्र समागम एवं वैचारिक गोष्ठी को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि अपने लोगों का साथ दें और उनका महत्व समझें।

गोष्ठी के एक अन्य वक्ता और परिषद संरक्षक आईपीएस अधिकारी जुगुल किशोर तिवारी ने कहा कि हमको अपनी बात हर जगह दृढ़ता के साथ रखना चाहिए। ब्राह्मण वाद ही समाजवाद है। सांसद भैंरो प्रसाद मिश्र और विधायक प्रकाश द्विवेदी ने भी संबोधित किया।

विधायक ने श्री तिवारी के संबोधन पर चुटकी लेते हुए कहा कि उनके अंदर करंट दौड़ता है। उनका अंदाज निराला है। गोष्ठी में संगठन की पत्रिका के सामूहिक विमोचन की रस्म अदा हुई। संस्था अध्यक्ष राजेश पांडेय ने सभी का आभार जताया। 
