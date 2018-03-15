बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aaa577c4f1c1b71778b5814","slug":"on-victory-of-part-shivpal-shows-congratulations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u092e\u0949\u0930\u0940\u0936\u0938 \u091f\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0930, \u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शिवपाल चाचा मॉरीशस टूर पर, भतीजे अखिलेश ने उनके लिए कही हैं ये बातें
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 05:17 PM IST
गोरखपुर और फूलपुर में समाजवादी पार्टी को मिली जीत के बाद शिवपाल यादव ने पार्टी नेतृत्व को बधाई दी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5aaa577c4f1c1b71778b5814","slug":"on-victory-of-part-shivpal-shows-congratulations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u092e\u0949\u0930\u0940\u0936\u0938 \u091f\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0930, \u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aaa577c4f1c1b71778b5814","slug":"on-victory-of-part-shivpal-shows-congratulations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u092e\u0949\u0930\u0940\u0936\u0938 \u091f\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0930, \u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aaa577c4f1c1b71778b5814","slug":"on-victory-of-part-shivpal-shows-congratulations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u092e\u0949\u0930\u0940\u0936\u0938 \u091f\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0930, \u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aaa577c4f1c1b71778b5814","slug":"on-victory-of-part-shivpal-shows-congratulations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u092e\u0949\u0930\u0940\u0936\u0938 \u091f\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0930, \u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.