शिवपाल चाचा मॉरीशस टूर पर, भतीजे अखिलेश ने उनके लिए कही हैं ये बातें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 05:17 PM IST
शिवपाल सिंह यादव
1 of 4
गोरखपुर और फूलपुर में समाजवादी पार्टी को मिली जीत के बाद शिवपाल यादव ने पार्टी नेतृत्व को बधाई दी।

 

 
shivpal shivpal yadav akhilesh yadav bjp

