मॉरीशस दौरे से लाैटने के बाद सैफई पहुंचे चाचा शिवपाल बाेले...

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 09:24 PM IST
चाचा शिवपाल ने की अखिलेश की तारीफ
1 of 4
पूरे प्रदेश में गाेरखपुर अाैर फूलपुर उपचुनाव में जीत हासिल करने के बाद चाराे अाेर समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव की तारीफाें के पुल बांधे जा रहे हैं। उन्हें देश के हर छाेर से बधाईयां मिल रही हैं पर इसमें सबसे खास है चाचा शिवपाल सिंह यादव की भतीजे काे बधाई। 




 
akhilesh yadav press conference by election akhilesh press conference

