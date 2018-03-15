बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aaa90d04f1c1b71778b5965","slug":"shivpal-yadav-congratulate-akhilesh-yadav-for-winning-gorakhpur-and-phulpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0949\u0930\u0940\u0936\u0938\u00a0\u0926\u094c\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0948\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u00a0\u0938\u0948\u092b\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e\u00a0\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0947\u0932\u0947...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मॉरीशस दौरे से लाैटने के बाद सैफई पहुंचे चाचा शिवपाल बाेले...
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 09:24 PM IST
पूरे प्रदेश में गाेरखपुर अाैर फूलपुर उपचुनाव में जीत हासिल करने के बाद चाराे अाेर समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव की तारीफाें के पुल बांधे जा रहे हैं। उन्हें देश के हर छाेर से बधाईयां मिल रही हैं पर इसमें सबसे खास है चाचा शिवपाल सिंह यादव की भतीजे काे बधाई।
