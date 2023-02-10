Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Jalaun News ›   Now injection drug addicts will be monitored, plan to open satellite center in Madhaugarh

Orai: अब इंजेक्शन लगाकर नशा करने वालों की होगी निगरानी, माधौगढ़ में सेटेलाइट सेंटर खोलने की योजना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उरई Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Fri, 10 Feb 2023 02:57 PM IST
सार

जिले के माधौगढ़ में सेटेलाइट सेंटर खोलने की योजना है,जो बुंदेलखंड का पहला सेंटर होगा। इसमें इंजेक्शन से नशा करने वालों की निगरानी होगी।

जिला अस्पताल के ओएसटी सेंटर में युवक को नशे की गोली खिलाते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी
जिला अस्पताल के ओएसटी सेंटर में युवक को नशे की गोली खिलाते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उरई जिले में इंजेक्शन लगाकर नशे की लत पूरा करने वाले लोगों की निगरानी के लिए जिले के माधौगढ़ में सेटेलाइट सेंटर खोलने की योजना है। नेशनल एड्स कंट्रोल आर्गेनाइजेशन के सहयोग से संचालित राज्य एड्स नियंत्रण सोसाइटी ने इसके लिए प्रस्ताव मांगा है।


जिला अस्पताल के ओपिओइड सब्सटीट्यूट  थेरेपी (ओएसटी) के चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. संजीव गुप्ता का कहना है कि सेटेलाइट सेंटर खुलने से उन ओएसटी मरीजों को लाभ मिलेगा, जो दूरी होने से नियमित दवा लेने नहीं आ पाते हैं। सेटेलाइट सेंटर खुलने से उन्हें नजदीकी सेंटर पर दवा उपलब्ध होगी।

साथ ही उनकी निगरानी में भी आसानी होगी। इसका प्रस्ताव भेजा जा रहा है। करीब पचास मरीजों पर सरकार की सेटेलाइट सेंटर खोलने की योजना है। उन्होंने बताया कि ओपियाइड लत तब होती है, जब कोई व्यक्ति नशे की लत को रोकने में अक्षम होता है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस नशे में अफीम, हेरोइन, मार्फिन जैसे नशे शामिल हैं।

ओएसटी सेंटर में व्यसन के लती को दवा के साथ उसकी काउंसलिंग भी की जाती है। कुछ मामलों में इसका अच्छा प्रभाव भी देखा गया है और कुछ लोगों ने नशे से मुक्ति भी पा ली है। राज्य एड्स नियंत्रण सोसाइटी के सहयोग से जिला अस्पताल में ओएसटी सेंटर 12 अगस्त 2014 में शुरू हुआ था।

281 मरीज हो चुके हैं पंजीकृत
अब तक 281 मरीज पंजीकृत हो चुके हैं। इसमें 255 दवाएं ले रहे हैं। इसमें 17 साल से लेकर 65 साल तक के बुजुर्ग शामिल हैं। साथ ही तीन महिलाएं भी इसमें पंजीकृत हैं। ओएसटी सेंटर के काउंसलर नीरज कुमार सेन के मुताबिक, सेंटर में केवल उन मरीजों का इलाज किया जाता है, जो इंजेक्शन के माध्यम से नशा करते हैं।

मरीजों को मिलता है पारिवारिक सपोर्ट
ऐसे लोगों की खोज का जिम्मा एक समाजसेवी संस्था को दिया गया है। काउंसलिंग और दवा का असर यह हुआ है कि की मरीज घरेलू काम में मदद करने लगे हैं। घर में झगड़ा बंद हो गया है। उनके सामाजिक स्तर में भी सुधार हुआ है। मरीजों को परिवारिक सपोर्ट भी मिलने लगा है।

ओएसटी सेंटर में पंजीकृत मरीजों का वर्षवार ब्योरा...
वर्ष                                 पंजीकृत मरीज
2014                                       07
2015                                       81
2016                                       41
2017                                       53
2018                                       20
2019                                       09
2020                                       23
2021                                       16
2022                                       14
2023                                       01

एड्स से बचाव के लिए इंजेक्शन की बजाय दी जाती है दवा
ओएसटी सेंटर के डाटा मैनेजर धीरज वर्मा बताते हैं कि नशा करने वाले एक इंजेक्शन का कई लोग इस्तेमाल करते हैं। इससे एड्स फैलने का खतरा बना रहता है। सेंटर पर इंजेक्शन की बजाय मरीजों को खाने के लिए दवा दी जाती है। यह दवा इंजेक्शन का नशा छोड़ने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाती है।

हालांकि इस दवा का सेवन नियमित करना पड़ता है। मरीज इच्छाशक्ति के आधार पर नशे से मुक्ति भी पा सकता है। इंजेक्शन का नशा करने वाले अधिकांश मरीज एकांत स्थानों पर रहकर नशा करते हैं। वह पुराने खंडहरों, रेलवे स्टेशन आदि स्थानों पर रहते हैं, जहां आम आदमी जाने से परहेज करता है, ताकि उन्हें कोई परेशान न करे।

24 से 36 घंटे रहता है दवा का असर
ओएसटी सेंटर के स्टाफ नर्स विपिन कुमार ने बताया कि दवा को मरीज को जीभ के नीचे रखकर खिलाई जाती है। यह दवा घुलनशील होती है और जल्द असर भी करती है। इसका असर 24 से 36 घंटे तक रहता है। इससे उसे नशे की तलब नहीं लगती है और नियमित काम कर सकता है। साथ ही यहां आने वाले मरीजों की समय-समय पर एचआईवी भी की जांच की जाती है।
