Murder revealed after 17 years in Orai, dowry was not found then killed, uncle and nephew arrested

Orai Crime: 17 साल पहले हुई हत्या का खुलासा, दहेज नहीं मिला...तो उतारा मौत के घाट, चाचा-भतीजा गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उरई Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Wed, 19 Apr 2023 06:38 PM IST
सार

Orai News: 17 साल पहले पति ने चाचा के साथ मिलकर पत्नी की निर्मम तरीके से हत्या कर दी थी। पुलिस बुधवार को हत्या का खुलासा कर दिया है। हत्या करने वाले आरोपी पति और उसके चाचा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

Murder revealed after 17 years in Orai, dowry was not found then killed, uncle and nephew arrested
पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

उत्तर प्रदेश के उरई में अतिरिक्त दहेज न मिलने पर 17 वर्ष पहले चाचा के साथ मिलकर पति ने पत्नी की सरिया मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। मामले में आरोपी पति और चाचा को पुलिस ने बुधवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। घटना का खुलासा करते हुए एसपी डॉ. ईरज राजा ने जानकारी दी।


उन्होंने बताया कि सोमवार को शहर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के मोहल्ला बंबी रोड राजेंद्र नगर निवासी विष्णु सैन ने उन्हें तहरीर दी थी। इसमें बताया था कि उसकी बहन मंजू का विवाह वर्ष 2005 में इंद्रा नगर निवासी संतोष के साथ हुआ था। विवाह के बाद से वह और उसके परिजन बहन को दहेज के लिए परेशान कर रहे थे।

वर्ष 2006 से उसका कोई पता नहीं है, जिस पर उन्होंने जांच सीओ सिटी को दी थी। जांच के बाद कोतवाली पुलिस ने इंद्रा नगर निवासी पति संतोष और चाचा रामहेत को कानपुर देहात के भोगनीपुर थाना क्षेत्र के माचा गांव से पकड़ लिया। आरोपियों ने पुलिस की पूछताछ में खुलासा किया।

2005 में हुआ था दूसरा विवाह
आरोपियों ने बताया कि 15 वर्ष की उम्र में उसकी शादी डकोर थाना क्षेत्र के गोरन टिमरों गांव निवासी रमा के साथ हुई थी, लेकिन एक वर्ष बाद वह उसे छोड़कर चली गई थी। इस पर 2005 में मंजू के साथ उसका दूसरा विवाह हुआ। उसने बताया कि दहेज की मांग पूरी न होने पर उसने अपने चाचा रामहेत के साथ योजना बनाई।

चित्रकूट में भी किया था प्रयास
वह उसे घुमाने के बहाने चित्रकूट ले गए, लेकिन वहां उसकी हत्या करने में सफल नहीं हुए। लौटते समय उसने कालपी में लगे तंबू का सरिया उखाड़कर 31 दिसंबर 2006 को मंजू के सिर हमला कर उसे मार दिया था। चाचा रामहेत के साथ मिलकर शव को कब्रिस्तान के पास फेंककर भाग गए थे।

शिनाख्त ने होने से पुलिस नहीं पकड़ पाई
चाचा के कहने पर सरिया को अपने घर में छिपा दिया था। उस समय मंजू की लाश मिलने पर पुलिस ने उसके शव की शिनाख्त कराने का प्रयास किया था, लेकिन उसका कोई पता नहीं चल सका था। इससे दोनों आरोपियों को यकीन हो गया था, कि पुलिस उन्हें नहीं पकड़ पाएगी।

मंजू के परिजनों ने नहीं मानी हार
आरोपी संतोष ने बताया कि मंजू की हत्या के बाद वह आराम से उरई में ही रह रहा था, लेकिन मंजू के परिजन उसके पीछे पड़ गए। इससे वह कानपुर देहात के माचा गांव में पिछले 15 वर्ष से किराए के मकान में रह रहा था। आरोपी ने बताया कि उसने तीसरी शादी कर ली है।

माचा गांव में रह रहे थे आरोपी
पत्नी माचा गांव में है। आरोपी संतोष ने घटना के 17 वर्ष बीत जाने के बाद भी इसकी जानकारी किसी को नहीं होने दी, लेकिन उसने अपने मोहल्ले के ही मथुरा प्रसाद कुशवाहा से हत्या करने की बात कबूली। इस पर पुलिस को उसकी रिकॉर्डिंग भी मिल गई।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more.

© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
