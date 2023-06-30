Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur News ›   MLA Amitabh Bajpai came out by tying a boat on top of the car, police cut a challan of two thousand

Kanpur: विधायक अमिताभ बाजपेई का अनोखा प्रदर्शन, कार के ऊपर नाव बांधकर निकले, पुलिस ने काटा दो हजार का चालान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Fri, 30 Jun 2023 06:43 PM IST
सार

Kanpur News: सपा विधायक अमिताभ बाजपेई का जलभराव की समस्या को लेकर विरोध प्रदर्शन। इसमें विधायक कार के ऊपर बंधी नाव में बैठकर निकले। इसके चलते पुलिस ने सिविल लाइंस शिवाला के पास उनका 2000 रुपये का चालान काट दिया।

MLA Amitabh Bajpai came out by tying a boat on top of the car, police cut a challan of two thousand
विधायक अमिताभ बाजपेई का अनोखा प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
Follow Us

कानपुर शहर में जलभराव की समस्या को लेकर कार के ऊपर बंधी नाव में बैठकर विरोध प्रदर्शन करना सपा विधायक अमिताभ बाजपेई को महंगा पड़ गया। यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने में विधायक की कार का पुलिस ने दो हजार रुपये का चालान काट दिया।


बारिश के बाद शहर में जगह-जगह हुए जलभराव के बाद शुक्रवार को आर्यनगर विधायक अमिताभ एक कार के ऊपर बंधी नाव में बैठकर हाथ में पतवार पकड़े हुए निकले। उनके साथ उनके समर्थक भी थे। उन्होंने विरोध प्रदर्शन का नायाब तरीका निकाला है।

इसे देखने के लिए सड़कों पर लोगों की भीड़ जमा हो गई।  राहगीर वाहनों को रोककर उन्हें देखने लगे। इस दौरान कई लोगों ने उनका मोबाइल से वीडियो बनाया, जो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया। उनका काफिला सरसैया घाट से बड़े चौराहे तक गया।

यातायात पुलिस ने वाहन का चालान काटा
सिविल लाइंस में शिवाला के पास से गुजरते ही यातायात पुलिस ने सड़क स्टंट करने पर वाहन का चालान काट दिया। पहले उनके विरोध प्रदर्शन और बाद में किए गए चालान की कॉफी भी लोगों ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर खूब शेयर की।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed