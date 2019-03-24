शहर चुनें

शहीद प्रदीप की पत्नी ने ससुराल वालों पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, बोली...घर से निकालना चाहते हैं

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 10:46 PM IST
शहीद प्रदीप की पत्नी नीरज (बीच में)
शहीद प्रदीप की पत्नी नीरज (बीच में)
पुलवामा आतंकी हमले में शहीद हुए सीआरपीएफ जवान प्रदीप यादव की पत्नी नीरज ने सास, ससुर और देवर पर मारपीट, गालीगलौज, धमकी देने व प्रताड़ित करने का आरोप लगाया है। कल्याणपुर थाने में तहरीर देकर कहा है कि उस पर मकान खाली करने का दबाव बनाया जा रहा है।


 
शहीद प्रदीप की पत्नी नीरज (बीच में)
शहीद प्रदीप की बेटी
शहीद प्रदीप की पत्नी नीरज
पदभार ग्रहण करती शहीद की पत्नी नीरज
शहीद प्रदीप की पत्नी नीरज बेटी के साथ
