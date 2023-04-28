Notifications

UP: लाइसेंस स्पा सेंटर का...धंधा देह व्यापार का, सूत्र बोले- करोड़ों का है व्यापार, पुलिस को पहुंचता है नजराना

UP: लाइसेंस स्पा सेंटर का...धंधा देह व्यापार का, सूत्र बोले- करोड़ों का है व्यापार, पुलिस को पहुंचता है नजराना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर
Updated Fri, 28 Apr 2023 11:46 AM IST
Kanpur News: कमिश्नरी के चारों जोन में 200 से अधिक स्पा सेंटर हैं। पुलिस की गतिविधियों की निगरानी के लिए स्पा सेंटर संचालकों ने सिंडिकेट के तहत व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप बना रखा है। सूत्र बताते हैं कि शहर में जब पुलिस कार्रवाई करती है या मीडिया में खबरें चलती हैं, तो ग्रुप में चर्चाएं शुरू हो जाती हैं।  

स्पा सेंटर की आड़ में चला रहा था देह व्यापार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्पा सेंटर चलाने के नाम पर लाइसेंस लेते हैं, फिर पुलिस से सेटिंग बनाकर देह व्यापार शुरू कर देते हैं। कमिश्नरी के चारों जोन में 200 से अधिक स्पा सेंटर संचालित हैं। स्पा सेंटर के संचालकों ने पुलिस की गतिविधि और कार्रवाई पर निगरानी के लिए व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप बना रखे हैं।


इनमें शहर के सभी स्पा संचालक जुड़े हैं। स्पा सेंटरों से जुड़े सूत्र बताते हैं कि स्पा सेंटर, मसाज पार्लर के लिए श्रम विभाग से लाइसेंस लेना होता है। जीएसटी व एमएसएमई में पंजीकरण करना होता है। सरकारी फीस के लिए 45 सौ रुपये और 2000 हजार रुपये लाइसेंस बनवाने के लिए खर्च होते हैं।

पुलिस से सेटिंग कर शुरू होता है देह व्यापार
वहीं,  एक हजार रुपये जीएसटी व एक हजार रुपये एमएसएमई में पंजीकरण कराने के खर्च करने होते हैं। इस तरह 8500 रुपये लगते हैं। लाइसेंस में स्टॉफ की संख्या निर्धारित होती है। इसी की आड़ में पुलिस से सेटिंग बनाने के बाद स्पा सेंटर संचालक देह व्यापार शुरू करा देते हैं।

सिंडीकेट के तहत बना रखा है व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप
सूत्रों के अनुसार संचालकों ने शहर में एक सिंडीकेट के तहत व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप बना रखा है। शहर में जब पुलिस कार्रवाई करती है या मीडिया में खबरें चलती हैं, तो ग्रुप में चर्चाएं शुरू हो जाती हैं।  गुरुवार को भी जब पुलिस ने छापा मारा तो ग्रुप में खबरें चलने लगीं।

बिना लाइसेंस के ही संचालित हो रहे हैं सेंटर
चकेरी, लाला बंगला, श्यामनगर, कोयलानगर, यशोदानगर, किदवईनगर, नौबस्ता, बर्रा, गोविंदनगर, गुमटी नंबर पांच, आर्यनगर, स्वरूपनगर, काकादेव, कल्याणपुर समेत सभी जोन में स्पा सेंटरों का धड़ल्ले से संचालन किया जा रहा है। इनमें से कई, तो बिना लाइसेंस के ही संचालित हो रहे हैं।

करोड़ों का व्यापार, पुलिस को पहुंचता है नजराना
सूत्र बताते हैं कि शहर में खासकर गुमटी नंबर पांच, आर्यनगर, स्वरूपनगर, श्यामनगर में संचालित स्पा सेंटरों में करोड़ों का व्यापार होता है। लखनऊ से यहां स्पा सेंटर का संचालन करने आने वाला शख्स गुमटी, श्यामनगर और रामादेवी में स्पा सेंटर की आड़ में महिलाओं से देह व्यापार कराता है।

विज्ञापन पर 2.20 लाख सालाना खर्च
सूत्र ने बताया कि स्पा सेंटर तक युवकों को लाने के लिए कुछ ऑनलाइन वेबसाइट के माध्यम से विज्ञापन किया जाता है। गूगल पर स्पा सेंटर सर्च करते ही दो से 250 सेंटरों की लिस्ट आ जाती है। बड़े स्पा सेंटर संचालकों ने 2.20 लाख सालाना का पैकेज ले रखा है। उनके नाम सबसे ऊपर दिखाता है।
Followed