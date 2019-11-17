शहर चुनें

Land acquisition case in Unnao, Farmers set fire to the power house of UP Sida

उन्नाव में जमीन अधिग्रहण मामला: गुस्साए किसानों ने यूपी सीडा के पावर हाउस में लगाई आग

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव Updated Sun, 17 Nov 2019 11:51 AM IST
आक्रोशित किसानों ने यूपी सीडा के पावर हाउस में लगाई आग
आक्रोशित किसानों ने यूपी सीडा के पावर हाउस में लगाई आग - फोटो : ANI
यूपी में उन्नाव के शुक्लागंज क्षेत्र में किसानों और पुलिस के बीच जमीन अधिग्रहण मामले को लेकर चल रहा हंगामा थमने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा है। रविवार को आक्रोशित किसानों ने यूपी सीडा के पावर हाउस में आग लगा दी है। घटना से हर तरफ अफरा-तफरी मच गई। 
जानकारी मिलते ही दमकल की कई गाड़ियां और भारी पुलिस फोर्स मौके पर पहुंची। फिलहाल आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिशें जारी है। 

 
