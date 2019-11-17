उन्नाव में जमीन अधिग्रहण मामला: गुस्साए किसानों ने यूपी सीडा के पावर हाउस में लगाई आग

Unnao: A pipe, kept in front of power sub station in Unnao, was allegedly set ablaze by farmers today. Y'day farmers held protest alleging that they have not been properly compensated for their lands acquired for Trans Ganga City project of UP State Industrial Development Corp. pic.twitter.com/3hAZKBK2mZ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 17, 2019
मध्य प्रेदश की सीमा पर कई वारदातों को अंजाम देकर पाठा के बीहड़ में कूदी डकैत साधना पटेल को एमपी पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस अधीक्षक रियाज इकबाल की विशेष गठित टीम ने डकैत साधना पटेल को पकड़ा है।
17 नवंबर 2019