Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur News ›   Kanpur Nikay Chunav, Voting started at 530 centers, EVM machines damaged at many places

Kanpur Nikay Chunav: 530 केंद्रों पर मतदान शुरू, पहला मतदान प्रतिशत सुबह नौ बजे, कई जगह खराब हुई ईवीएम मशीनें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Thu, 11 May 2023 08:06 AM IST
सार

Kanpur News: आज निकाय चुनाव के दूसरे चरण में नगर निगम क्षेत्र के कुल 2217517 मतदाता 110 पार्षदों और एक महापौर के भाग्य का फैसला करेंगे। मतदान के लिए जिले को 29 जोन में बांटा गया है। सुबह सात बजे से बूथों पर मतदाता बड़ी संख्या में पहुंच रहे हैं।

Kanpur Nikay Chunav, Voting started at 530 centers, EVM machines damaged at many places
बूथ पर मतदाताओं की लंबी लाइन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

कानपुर निकाय चुनाव को लेकर प्रशासन की पूरी तैयारियां हैं। सुबह सात बजे से सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदान शुरू हो चुका है। पहला मतदान प्रतिशत सुबह नौ बजे आएगा।  जिले के 1834 बूथों पर 1168 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला मतपेटी में कैद हो जाएगा।


बता दें कि निकाय चुनाव में नगर निगम के 851 पार्षद, महापौर के 13, नगर पालिका घाटमपुर और बिल्हौर में अध्यक्ष के 24, सदस्य के 164, नगर पंचायत बिठूर और शिवराजपुर में अध्यक्ष के 27 सदस्य के 89 प्रत्याशियों के लिए मतदान हो रहा है।

जिले में एक नगर निगम, दो नगर पंचायत और दो नगर पालिका में कुल 2287490 मतदाता अपने मत का प्रयोग करेंगे। इसमें नगर निगम में सिर्फ 22 लाख 17 हजार 517 मतदाता वोट डालेंगे। इनमें पुरुष वोटरों की संख्या 1184210 है, जबकि महिला मतदाता 1033307 हैं। नगर पालिका और नगर पंचायतों में 69973 वोटर हैं।

कई जगह खराब हुई ईवीएम मशीनें
नवाबगंज खोरा में खराब ईवीएम मशीन के कारण अभी तक मतदान नहीं शुरू हो पाया है। सरस्वती मॉडल स्कूल छोरा नवाबगंज के कक्ष संख्या एक बूथ संख्या 692 में ईवीएम खराब हुई है। वहीं, हीरा लाल खन्ना के बूथ नंबर 72 में भी ईवीएम खराब हो गई थी, जिसे बदल दिया गया है।

बुजुर्गों और पहली बार वोट देने वालों में खासा उत्साह
कानपुर में सुबह सात बजे से ही मतदान केंद्रों पर वोटिंग को लेकर मतदाताओं में उत्साह देखने को मिल रहा है। हालांकि संख्या भले ही कम हो, लेकिन उम्र दराज वोटर्स बड़ी संख्या में मतदान केंद्रों तक पहुंच रहे हैं। यही नहीं, पहली बार वोट देने वालों में भी खासा उत्साह है।
