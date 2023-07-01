Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kannauj News ›   Kannauj police is making sure target in the darkness of the night, sweat comes in cases of theft and robbery

UP: गजब! रात के अंधेरे में पुलिस लगा रही अचूक निशाना, चोरी-डकैती के मामलों में आता है पसीना, जानिए पूरी कहानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Sat, 01 Jul 2023 02:21 PM IST
सार

Kannauj Crime:  इन दिनों कन्नौज पुलिस 12 दिनों में हुई मुठभेड़ों को लेकर सुर्खियों में है। दिन में मॉकड्रिल में फुस पुलिसकर्मी...रात के अंधेरे में भी अचूक निशाना लगा रहे हैं। वहीं, चोरी और डकैती जैसे मामले सामने आने पर पसीना छोड़ते नजर आते  हैं। 

Kannauj police is making sure target in the darkness of the night, sweat comes in cases of theft and robbery
आरोपी से पूछताछ करते अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
Follow Us

इन दिनों कन्नौज पुलिस अपराधियों के साथ हुई मुठभेड़ को लेकर सुर्खियों में है। अक्सर दिन के उजाले में मॉकड्रिल के रिहर्सल में फुस होने वाले पुलिसकर्मी रात के अंधेरे में भी एकदम सटीक निशाना लगा रहे हैं। हत्या के आरोपी हो या इनामी बदमाश उनसे पुलिस की मुठभेड़ रात में ही होती है।


पुलिस बदमाशों के पैर में गोली मारकर गिरफ्तार कर लेती है। पिछले 12 दिनों में मुठभेड़ों के बाद पांच अपराधी पैर में पुलिस की गोली खा चुके हैं। हालांकि लगातार हो रही मुठभेड़ के कई तरह में मायने निकाले जा रहे हैं। मुठभेड़ में अव्वल पुलिस चोरी और डकैती जैसे मामले सामने आने पसीना छोड़ती नजर आती है।

घुटने के ऊपर नहीं पहुंचती है गोली
पुलिस कर्मियों की निशानेबाजी का आलम यह है कि मुठभेड़ के दौरान कभी भी पुलिस की गोली बदमाशों के ऊपरी हिस्से तक नहीं पहुंच सकी। मुठभेड़ के दौरान पुलिस की गोली अपराधी के पैर के नीचे ही लगती है। आंकड़े बता रहे हैं कि जो भी मुठभेड़ हुईं हैं...बदमाशों के पास से तमंचे ही बरामद हुए हैं।

फोटो शूट और इंसानियत का परिचय देना नहीं भूलती
मुठभेड़ के बाद पुलिस घटना स्थल पर फिल्मी स्टाइल में फोटो शूट करना नहीं भूलती है। अपराधी को पकड़ने के बाद पुलिस इंसानियत का परिचय देना नहीं भूलती। बदमाश की जान को खतरा न हो इस लिए उसे तत्काल जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया जाता है।

17 जून: हत्याकांड के आरोपी को मुठभेड़ के बाद किया गिरफ्तार
सदर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के जलालपुर अमरन गांव में 17 जून की देर शाम पूर्व प्रधान के पति रामदास की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। हत्या के कुछ घंटों बाद उसी रात पुलिस की मुख्य आरोपी राकेश व मुकेश से मुठभेड़ हो गई। पुलिस ने मुख्य आरोपी राकेश के पैर में गोली मारकर तमंचा के साथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया।जबकि मुठभेड़ में दूसरे आरोपी मुकेश को खरोच तक नहीं आई।

21 जून को हत्याकांड को दूसरा आरोपी भी मुठभेड़ में हुआ गिरफ्तार
पूर्व प्रधान के पति हत्याकांड में शामिल आरोपी रामसेवक की 21 जून की रात पुलिस से करीमपुर मोड़ के पास कुसुमखोर रोड पर मुठभेड़ हो गई। मुठभेड़ के दौरान पुलिस के अचूक निशाने के कारण गोली आरोपी के पैर में ही जा लगी। इसके पास से भी पुलिस ने तमंचा बरामद किया।

23 जून को पुलिस ने दुष्कर्म के आरोपी को किया गिरफ्तार
23 जून की तड़के पुलिस ने करीब आठ माह से फरार चल रहे दुष्कर्म, हत्या के आरोपी व एक लाख रुपए का इनामी बदमाश को पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ के बाद गिरफ्तार किया था। मुठभेड़ के दौरान पुलिस की गोली आरोपी के पैर में लगने से घायल हो गया था। यहां पर भी पुलिस को आरोपी के पास से तमंचा मिला था।

28 जून को हत्याकांड के दो आरोपियों को किया था गिरफ्तार
पूर्व प्रधान के पति हत्याकांड के आरोपी प्रधान पुत्र दीपू व उसके साथी विनोद को पुलिस ने कीरतपुर गांव में बुधवार 28 जून की रात मुठभेड़ के बाद गिरफ्तार किया था। दोनों के पैर में पुलिस की गोली लगी थी।

25 हजार के इनामी से मुठभेड़ के बाद गिरफ्तार
अक्टूबर माह में दीपावली के दूसरे दिन शहर में हुए हिंसक बवाल के मुख्य आरोपी व 25 हजार रुपए के इनामी चिरैयागंज मोहल्ले स्थित कांशीराम कॉलोनी निवासी फैजी को पुलिस ने एक मुठभेड़ के बाद गिरफ्तार किया था। इस मुठभेड़ में भी आरोपी फैजी के पैर में गोली लगी थी। यह मुठभेड़ चर्चा में रही थी। क्योंकि जब पुलिस ने आरोपी को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया था। तब उसकी जींस घुटने के ऊपर थी, जिससे यह प्रतीत हो रहा था कि जींस ऊपर करने के बाद उसको गोली लगी थी। इस मुठभेड़ के बाद कई दिनों तक पुलिस की बहादुरी पर लोग चुटकियां लेते रहे थे।

पुलिस से लूट का आरोपी भी मुठभेड़ के बाद हुआ था गिरफ्तार
पिछले साल 21 नवंबर को सदर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के जलालपुर पनवारा में उरई के क्राइम ब्रांच प्रभारी अवधेश कुमार चौहान संग बदमाशों ने लूट की घटना को अंजाम दिया था। ठीक पांच दिन बाद बलारपुर कुटिया के करीब फिरोजाबाद जिले के खैरगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के ललई गांव के रहने वाले प्रेम सिंह को पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ के दौरान पैर में गोली मारकर दबोच लिया था।

कोर्ट ने पुलिस मुठभेड़ पर उठाए सवाल
हत्याकांड के आरोपी दीपू व विनोद को गिरफ्तार करने के बाद पुलिस ने रिमांड के लिए कोर्ट पेश किया था। मजिस्ट्रेट ने पुलिस की फिल्मी कहानी पर सवाल उठाए थे। आरोपियों ने कोर्ट के सामने पुलिस के मुठभेड़ की कहानी की पोल खोलकर रख दी थी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed