मेरा शहर

Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur News ›   Irfan confessed  used to forcibly occupy the land, police said used to spoil the communal atmosphere too

UP: चार्जशीट के पन्नों से! इरफान ने कबूला- जबरन कब्जाते थे जमीन, पुलिस बोली- सांप्रदायिक माहौल भी बिगाड़ते थे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Fri, 11 Aug 2023 09:09 AM IST
सार

Kanpur Crime: पुलिस को उम्मीद है कि विधायक को जल्द से जल्द सजा मिलेगी, जिसके बाद उनकी विधायकी भी छिन सकती है। पुलिस ने चार्जशीट में यह भी दावा किया है कि सपा विधायक राजनैतिक चोला ओढ़कर आपराधिक गतिविधियों में संलिप्त रहते थे।

Irfan confessed  used to forcibly occupy the land, police said used to spoil the communal atmosphere too
इरफान सोलंकी का सरेंडर - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
कानपुर में गैंगस्टर मामले में सपा विधायक इरफान सोलंकी के खिलाफ कोर्ट में दाखिल चार्जशीट में कई चौंकाने वाली जानकारियां सामने आई हैं। इनका खुलासा खुद इरफान सोलंकी के बयानों से हुआ है। इन बयानों में सपा विधायक ने कबूल किया है कि सपा सरकार में वह बालू खनन कराते थे। अवैध वसूली करते थे।


लोगों को डरा-धमकाकर जमीनों पर कब्जा करते थे। इससे हुई कमाई को बिल्डर वसीम राइडर और ठेकेदार यासीन दूसरे धंधों में लगाते थे। पुलिस ने इन बयानों को बड़े साक्ष्य के रूप में चार्जशीट में शामिल कर दावा किया है कि आपराधिक गतिविधियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई से बचने के लिए विधायक शहर का सांप्रदायिक माहौल भी बिगाड़ते थे।

महराजगंज जेल में बंद विधायक इरफान सोलंकी ने बयान में यह भी कहा कि वह अपने भाई रिजवान सोलंकी, इस्राइल आटेवाला, मोहम्मद शरीफ, शौकत अली, पूर्व पार्षद भोलू उर्फ मुर्सलीन, अज्जन व मन्नू रहमान की मदद से शहर और आसपास के जिलों में विवादित संपत्तियों को औने-पौने दाम पर खरीदकर कब्जा करते थे।

साक्ष्य और अभिलेख भी कोर्ट में पेश किए
गंगा कटरी में बालू खनन और वसूली की बात भी उन्होंने कबूली। इससे हुई कमाई का बड़ा हिस्सा भाई रिजवान व खानदानियों के नाम पर चल रहीं टेनरियों में खपाया। चार्जशीट में इन बयानों को साक्ष्य के रूप में शामिल करते हुए पुलिस ने विधायक और सदस्यों के खिलाफ डिजिटल व वैज्ञानिक साक्ष्य और अभिलेख भी कोर्ट में पेश किए हैं।

राजनैतिक चोला ओढ़कर आपराधिक गतिविधियों में संलिप्त
पुलिस को उम्मीद है कि विधायक को जल्द से जल्द सजा मिलेगी, जिसके बाद उनकी विधायकी भी छिन सकती है। पुलिस ने चार्जशीट में यह भी दावा किया है कि सपा विधायक राजनैतिक चोला ओढ़कर आपराधिक गतिविधियों में संलिप्त रहते थे। कार्रवाई से बचने के लिए समर्थकों की मदद से शहर का सांप्रदायिक माहौल बिगाड़ देते थे।

यासीन ठेकेदार देखता है विधायक निधि का कार्य
विधायक ने बयान में कहा है कि उनका करीबी यासीन ठेकेदार विधायक निधि के कामों के अलावा, ठेकेदारी व रुपयों का लेनदेन देखता था। दो नंबर की कमाई को व्यापार में लगाकर मुनाफे में हिस्सा देता था। पुलिस यासीन के गतिविधियों का पता लगा रही है।

इनकम टैक्स से बचने के लिए खरीदीं बेनामी संपत्तियां
विधायक ने पुलिस के सामने कबूला कि इनकम टैक्स से बचने के लिए वह बेनामी संपत्तियां खरीदकर इन्हें ऊंचे दाम पर बेचते थे। विधायक ने बताया कि उनके गैंग के सदस्यों पर कई आपराधिक मामले हैं। इन संपत्तियों से हुई कमाई उनकी पैरवी में खर्च की जाती थी।

इन फर्मों के खपाई अवैध कमाई
पुलिस ने चार्जशीट में दावा किया है कि विधायक व उनके गैंग के सदस्य काली कमाई को वैध करने के लिए छह फर्मों में पैसा लगाते थे। इनमें हमराज कंस्ट्रक्शन, एसए बिल्डर्स, बाशशास बिल्डर्स, हशहाश बिल्डर्स, एसए कंस्ट्रक्शन शामिल हैं। सभी में विधायक पार्टनर भी हैं।

इरफान सोलंकी गैंग के खिलाफ दर्ज मुकदमे
  • सपा विधायक इरफान सोलंकी - 18
  • रिजवान सोलंकी - 06
  • शौकत अली - 06 इस्राइल आटे वाला - 08
  • मोहम्द शरीफ - 05
  • अज्जन उफ एजाज - 05
  • मुर्सलीन उर्फ भोलू - 06
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

