Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur News

वर्चस्व, लेनदेन या आशनाई: झगड़े के दौरान ही मिली सूचना, हत्या के बाद पहुंची थी पुलिस, लोग बोले- बच सकती थी जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Tue, 06 Jun 2023 02:16 PM IST
सार

Kanpur Crime: ग्वालटोली में किशोर की हत्या के मामले में किसी ने दो गुटों में मारपीट की थाने में सूचना दी थी। लोगों का कहना है कि अगर पुलिस सक्रियता दिखाती, तो किशोर की जान बच जाती।

सत्यम नाम के किशोर की गोली मारकर हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

कानपुर में खलासी लाइन सब्जी मंडी चौराहे पर हुई सत्यम पांडेय (16) की हत्या के मामले में पुलिस की भी बड़ी लापरवाही सामने आई है। बेखौफ हत्यारों ने थाने से चंद कदम की दूरी पर हत्या करके इलाके में दहशत फैला दी और पुलिस सोती रह गई। सूचना के बाद भी पुलिस देरी से पहुंची।


इस वारदात ने पुलिस की सक्रियता पर बड़ा सवाल उठाया है। शाम करीब 7:30 बजे सब्जी मंडी में दुकानदारों और खरीदारों की भीड़ रहती है। सोमवार को भी लोगों की भीड़ सड़कों पर थी। सूत्रों के अनुसार इस बीच चौराहे पर धर्मेंद्र उर्फ निक्की और रोहित उर्फ टोटा के गुट आमने सामने आ गए।

पुराने विवाद को लेकर दोनों पक्षों में गालीगलौज होने लगी। इस बीच आसपास से गुजर रहे लोगों का ध्यान गया तो किसी अनहोनी की आशंका के चलते एक केस्को कर्मी समेत कुछ राहगीरों ने थाने में जाकर सूचना दी। इसके बाद भी पुलिस ने सक्रियता नहीं दिखाई। वहीं, चौराहे पर युवकों का गुट आपस में भिड़ गया।

पुलिस की सक्रियता से बच जाती जान
तभी रोहित उर्फ टोटा ने तमंचा सत्यम के सिर पर सटाकर गोली मार दी। इसके बाद फिर से कुछ लोगों ने थाने में जाकर किशोर को गोली मारने की सूचना दी, तब कुछ पुलिस कर्मी पहुंचे और आलाधिकारियों को घटना की जानकारी दी। वहीं, लोगों का कहना था कि अगर पुलिस समय से आती, तो जान बचाई जा सकती थी।

गिर गए शटर, भाग खड़े हुए ठेले वाले
गोली की आवाज सुनते ही पूरे बाजार में हल्ला मच गया। लोगों ने दुकानों के शटर गिराने शुरू कर दिए। सब्जी मंडी में खड़े ठेले वाले भी गोली चलने की आवाज सुनते ही भाग खड़े हुए। हत्यारोपियों के भागने के बाद घटना स्थलपर फिर से लोगों की भीड़ जुट गई। माहौल खराब न हो इसलिए पुलिस ने भीड़ को चलता किया।

गुजरते रहे राहगीर, नहीं उठाई विरोध की जहमत
दो गुटों के मारपीट के वक्त आसपास से राहगीरों के गुजरने का सिलसिला जारी था, लेकिन किसी ने भी युवकों को मारपीट करने से रोकने की जहमत नहीं उठाई। लोगों ने बताया अगर लोग मिलकर उनका विरोध करते, तो घटना को टाला जा सकता था। लोगों ने विरोध नहीं किया, जिसके चलते सोने ने सत्यम की सरेशाम हत्या कर दी।

पहचान छिपाने के लिए सभी ने छिपा रखे थे चेहरे
वारदात के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने चौराहे पर लगे पांच कैमरों के फुटेज चेक किए, जिसमें दोनों गुटों के युवक नजर आए। पहले आपस में बहस हुई और इसके बाद मारपीट होने लगी। अधिकांश युवकों ने चेहरे गमछे या मास्क से छिपा रखे थे। वहीं, एक अन्य कैमरे के रात 8:22 बजे के एक फुटेज में तीन नकाबपोश भी भागते नजर आए हैं।

वर्चस्व, लेनदेन या आशनाई के बिंदु पर जांच
देर रात तक पुलिस हत्या की वजह स्पष्ट नहीं कर सकी थी। वहीं, सत्यम की हत्या के पीछे वर्चस्व, रुपयों के लेनदेन या आशनाई में से कोई एक वजह होने की चर्चा रही। हालांकि, पुलिस तीनों एंगल पर ही मामले की जांच कर रही है। सूत्रों के अनुसार दोनों गुट के बीच सट्टा, जुआ खिलवाने को लेकर विवाद होता रहता है।
