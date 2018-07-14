बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b49d5db4f1c1b3e748b4a77","slug":"increase-the-risk-of-fungal-infections-in-the-rainy-season","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092b\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u092b\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u094b\u092a, \u090f\u0947\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बरसात शुरू होते ही बढ़ने लगा फंगल इंफेक्शन का प्रकोप, एेसे करें बचाव
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sat, 14 Jul 2018 04:58 PM IST
बरसात शुरू होते ही फंगल इंफेक्शन और फोड़े-फुंसियों के मरीज बढ़ने लगे हैं। एेसे में डॉक्टरों ने आसपास साफ-सफाई रखने व इंफेक्शन से बचने के उपाय बताएं हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b49d5db4f1c1b3e748b4a77","slug":"increase-the-risk-of-fungal-infections-in-the-rainy-season","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092b\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u092b\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u094b\u092a, \u090f\u0947\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b49d5db4f1c1b3e748b4a77","slug":"increase-the-risk-of-fungal-infections-in-the-rainy-season","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092b\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u092b\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u094b\u092a, \u090f\u0947\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b49d5db4f1c1b3e748b4a77","slug":"increase-the-risk-of-fungal-infections-in-the-rainy-season","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092b\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u092b\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u094b\u092a, \u090f\u0947\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b49d5db4f1c1b3e748b4a77","slug":"increase-the-risk-of-fungal-infections-in-the-rainy-season","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092b\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u092b\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u094b\u092a, \u090f\u0947\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b49d5db4f1c1b3e748b4a77","slug":"increase-the-risk-of-fungal-infections-in-the-rainy-season","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092b\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u092b\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u094b\u092a, \u090f\u0947\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.