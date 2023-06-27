Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur News ›   Income tax raid, 100 crore tax evasion caught, fake purchase of 250 crore found, bogus transaction of 400 cror

बुलियंस पर आयकर छापा: 100 करोड़ की कर चोरी पकड़ी, 250 करोड़ की फर्जी खरीद मिली, 400 करोड़ के बोगस लेनदेन भी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Tue, 27 Jun 2023 09:51 AM IST
सार

Kanpur Inome Tax Raid: पांचवें दिन भी चार प्रतिष्ठानों पर आयकर जांच जारी रही। अब तक 250 करोड़ की फर्जी खरीद और करीब 400 करोड़ के ऐसे लेनदेन मिले हैं, जो फर्जी लोगों के जरिये किए गए। वहीं, आठ करोड़ की नकदी और आठ करोड़ का सोना-चांदी जब्त हुई है।

Income tax raid, 100 crore tax evasion caught, fake purchase of 250 crore found, bogus transaction of 400 cror
कानपुर में आयकर का छापा - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
Follow Us

कानपुर में बुलियन और ज्वेलरी कारोबारियों के यहां आयकर अफसरों ने सौ करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा की कर चोरी पकड़ी है। इसके अलावा 250 करोड़ की फर्जी खरीद और करीब 400 करोड़ का ऐसा लेनदेन मिला है। वहीं, लखनऊ की तीन बोगस फर्मों में सालाना 1100 से 1200 करोड़ रुपये जमा करने के सुबूत मिले हैं।


यह रकम विभिन्न चैनलों से घूमकर वापस कारोबारियों के खातों में आ जाती थी। पांच दिन से चल रहे आयकर छापे में आठ करोड़ की नकदी और आठ करोड़ का सोना-चांदी जब्त किया गया है। विदेश से लौटे संजीव झुनझुनवाला और अमरीष अग्रवाल से टीमों ने पूछताछ की। वहीं नयागंज स्थित एक प्रतिष्ठान को सील किया गया है।

इसे सौरभ बाजपेई ने किराये पर दे रखा था। छापे के बाद से यह बंद था।  आयकर विभाग के 250 से ज्यादा अफसरों ने गुरुवार को राधा मोहन पुरुषोत्तम दास ज्वेल्स प्राइवेट लिमिटेड और फर्म राधा मोहन पुरुषोत्तम दास ज्वेलर्स के अमरनाथ अग्रवाल, कैलाशनाथ अग्रवाल पर कार्रवाई की।

बेटों और सहयोगियों पर भी कार्रवाई
साथ ही, दोनों के बेटे अमरेष अग्रवाल, अभिषेक अग्रवाल के बिरहाना रोड, चौक सराफा स्थित ज्वैलरी शोरूमों, सिविललाइंस, माल रोड रिजर्व बैंक कॉलोनी के पीछे स्थित आवास पर छापा मारा था।  इसके अलावा इनके सहयोगी सुरेंद्र जाखोदिया, सौरभ बाजपेई के नयागंज बांग्ला बिल्डिंग स्थित दुकानों पर छापा मारा।

चार जगहों पर जांच जारी रही
इसके अलावा योग गैलेक्सी, पोखरपुर, मोतीविहार एमरल्ड के प्रमोटर और रितु हाउसिंग के संजीव झुनझुनवाला के गुटैया स्थित प्रतिष्ठान पर भी कार्रवाई की थी। अग्रवाल भाइयों की कंपनी का सालाना टर्नओवर 14 हजार करोड़ है। फर्म का सालाना टर्नओवर 1700 करोड़ है। सूत्रों ने बताया कि सोमवार शाम तक चार जगहों पर जांच जारी रही।

रियल इस्टेट में खपाई जा रही थी रकम
इसमें एमरल्ड के प्रमोटर संजीव और अमरीष अग्रवाल से पूछताछ भी की गई। सूत्रों ने बताया कि संजीव के प्रतिष्ठानों से तमाम संपत्तियों के दस्तावेज मिले हैं। अग्रवाल परिवार के साथ इनका एक नंबर में 25 से 30 करोड़ के लेनदेन मिले हैं, जबकि तमाम संदिग्ध लेनदेन ही हैं। यह रकम रियल इस्टेट में खपाई जा रही थी।

करोड़ों के बोगस लेनदेन मिले
एमरल्ड में भी बड़े पैमाने पर निवेश के प्रमाण मिले हैं। अमरीष अग्रवाल उर्फ टीटू जो अमरनाथ अग्रवाल के बेटे हैं। इनकी भूमिका हर लेनदेन में है। टीमों ने अहमदाबाद, मुंबई और चेन्नई में भी इनके फर्म या इनसे जुड़े लोगों के यहां कार्रवाई की थी। इन जगहों से भी करोड़ों के बोगस लेनदेन मिले हैं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed