Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur News ›   Income tax officer disguised as a customer to buy a flat, nine months of recce and clues to alliance found

'काले कारोबार का भंडाफोड़': ग्राहक बनकर फ्लैट खरीदने गए आयकर अफसर, नौ महीने की रेकी...मिले गठजोड़ के सुराग

अमित अवस्थी, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Thu, 29 Jun 2023 09:37 AM IST
सार

Kanpur IT Raid: बिल्डर, बुलियन कारोबारी और औद्योगिक घराने के काले कारोबार की परतें एक-एक करके खुल रही हैं। आयकर अफसरों को एमरल्ड गुलिस्ता से काले गठजोड़ के सुराग मिले हैं।

Income tax officer disguised as a customer to buy a flat, nine months of recce and clues to alliance found
कानपुर में आयकर का छापा - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
कानपुर शहर के रियल इस्टेट में बुलियन व अन्य कारोबारियों की काली कमाई खपाए जाने की कहानी यूं ही नहीं खुल गई है। इसके पीछे आयकर विभाग के अफसरों की लम्बी मशक्कत है। 1000 करोड़ रुपए से बने एमरल्ड गुलिस्ता में काला धन लगने की आशंका, तो पहले से ही अफसरों को थी।


मगर पुख्ता सबूत जुटाए जाने अभी बाकी थे। इसकी थाह लेने के लिए आयकर अफसर ग्राहक बनकर एमरल्ड गुलिस्ता पहुंच गए। फ्लैट खरीदने की इच्छा जताई तो उन्हें बताया गया कि कुल कीमत की आधी रकम रकम ही एक नम्बर में ली जाएगी, बाकी कैश में देनी होगी।

इससे कम में कुछ नहीं हो सकता। शहर के तमाम बड़े लोगों ने इसी तरह से फलैट लिए हैं। काधा धन खपाए जाने का इतना सुराग अफसरों के लिए काफी था। फिर, उन्होंने हर हथकंडा अपनाया और बुलियन कारोबारी, बिल्डर व औद्योगिक घराने के गठजोड़ का खुलासा कर दिया।

छापा मारने से पहले नौ महीने तक की गई थी रेकी
सुराग लगने के बाद आयकर अफसरों ने सीधे छापा न मारकर पहले नौ महीने तक रेकी की। मुखबिर तंत्र को सक्रिय किया। एमरल्ड के प्रमोटर रितु हाउसिंग के संजीव झुनझुनवाला के प्रतिष्ठानों और गतिविधियों पर नजर रखी। बैंक खातों को खंगाला गया। नजर रखी गई कि एमरल्ड गुलिस्तां के डेढ़ से चार-पांच करोड़ के फ्लैटों की बिक्री में लिया जा रहा कैश कहां जा रहा है।

बुलियन कारोबारियों के खातों में मिला भारी कैश फ्लो
रेकी के दौरान आयकर के अफसरों को बुलियन कारोबारियों और संजीव झुनझुनवाला के कारोबारी संबंधों का तो पता चला। फिर उन्होंने राधा मोहन पुरुषोत्तम दास ज्वेल्स प्राइवेट लिमिटेड और फर्म राधा मोहन पुरुषोत्तम दास ज्वेलर्स के खातों पर नजर रखनी शुरू की, तो उसमें भारी कैश फ्लो मिला।

सोना पहुंचाने वाले रनर पर रखी नजर तो खुलीं परतें
आयकर अफसर इतने से ही संतुष्ट नहीं हुए। उन्होंने बुलियन कारोबारी अग्रवाल भाइयों के परिवार के प्रत्येक सदस्य के काम और उनकी व्यापारिक गतिविधियों को खंगालना शुरू कर दिया। इनकी कंपनी और फर्मों का सोना ऑर्डर पर ग्राहकों तक पहुंचाने वाले करीब 15 रनर पर नजर रखी, तो बुलियन के काले कारोबार की परतें खुलने लगीं।

अब साक्ष्य जुटाना भर ही रह गया था बाकी
अफसरों को पता कि एमरल्ड गुलिस्तां औद्योगिक घराने की जमीन पर बना है। यह भी साफ हो चुका था कि शहर के दिग्गज कारोबारियों ने अपनी काली कमाई इसमें खपाई है। बुलियन कारोबारी भाइयों की हिस्सेदारी सबसे ज्यादा होने का भी पता चल चुका था। रेकी में बोगस लोगों और बोगस फर्मों के जरिए काली कमाई खपाए जाने का भी पता चल गया। अब साक्ष्य जुटाने थे।

250 से ज्यादा अफसरों ने पूरी तैयारी के साथ की छापेमारी
इसके बाद बीते गुरुवार को आयकर विभाग के 250 से ज्यादा अफसरों ने राधा मोहन पुरुषोत्तम दास ज्वेल्स प्राइवेट लिमिटेड और फर्म राधा मोहन पुरुषोत्तम दास ज्वेलर्स के अमरनाथ अग्रवाल, कैलाश नाथ अग्रवाल व इनके बेटों अमरेष अग्रवाल व अभिषेक अग्रवाल के प्रतिष्ठानों व ठिकानों पर छापा मारा।

कानपुर के अलावा लखनऊ, अहमदाबाद आदि के प्रतिष्ठानों में छापा
इनके सहयोगी सुरेंद्र जाखोदिया, सौरभ बाजपेई के के प्रतिष्ठानों और एमरल्ड के प्रमोटर संजीव झुनझुनवाला के यहां भी कार्रवाई की। छापा शहर के अलावा लखनऊ, अहमदाबाद, दिल्ली, चेन्नई, मुंबई के प्रतिष्ठानों में साथ ही मारा गया। हालांकि छापा पूरा हो गया है, लेकिन आगे की जांच चल रही है।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

