जिम की आड़ में हो रहा था ये अवैध कारोबार, भंडाफोड़ होते ही हक्का बक्का रह गए लोग

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Sat, 14 Jul 2018 07:15 PM IST
पकड़ी गई शराब
पकड़ी गई शराब - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के औरैया जिले में जिम की आड़ में हो रहे गोरखधंधे से पर्दा उठते ही लोग सन्न रह गए। अवैध शराब कारोबार का भंडाफोड़ करते हुए पुलिस ने वहां 310 पेटी अवैध शराब बरामद की। पकड़ी गई शराब की कीमत करीब 9 लाख रुपये है।
अछल्दा थाना क्षेत्र के नहर बाजार में वीरेश उर्फ बाबा का जिम है। वैसे तो इस जिम में सेहत बनाने के उपकरण भी रखे हुए है लेकिन इसकी आड़ में वहां से अवैध शराब का कारोबार किया जा रहा है।

मुखबिर की सूचना पर शनिवार को थाने में तैनात एसआई पवन यादव और एसआई पप्पू सिंह ने इस जिमखाने में छापा मारकर लगभग नौ लाख रुपये की कीमत की 310 पेटी देशी अवैध शराब बरामद की है। इन पेटियों में देशी शराब की 14480 बोतलें बरामद की हैं।


पुलिस ने सभी पेटियां जब्त कर ली। हालांकि जिम संचालक वीरेश यहां से भाग निकला। एसआई पप्पू सिंह ने बताया कि बरामद की गई शराब देशी है। लंबे अरसे से यहां अवैध रूप से देशी शराब का कारोबार चल रहा था। 
illegal business illegal jim illegal liquor business

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

