Kannauj News

‘कन्नौज की सरकार’: भाजपा और सपा के सभासदों ने अलग-अलग ली शपथ, नई टीम में दलीय फूट देखने को मिली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Sun, 28 May 2023 03:51 PM IST
सार

Kannauj Nikay Chunav: कन्नौज नगर पालिका की नवनिर्वाचित सभासदों ने शपथ ग्रहण की। इनमें सपा और भाजपा के छह सभासद शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल नहीं हुए। उनको नगर पालिका के कार्यालय में अलग से शपथ दिलाई गई।

Government of Kannauj, Members of BJP and SP took oath separately, there was a split in the new team
शपथ ग्रहण करते सभासद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

कन्नौज नगर पालिका की नई टीम के शपथ ग्रहण के दौरान दलीय फूट देखने को मिली। एक ओर जहां शपथ ग्रहण के दौरान अध्यक्ष व सभासदों से शहर के विकास के लिए आपसी सहयोग की अपील की गई। वहीं भाजपा का खेमा शपथ ग्रहण से अलग रहा।  सपा से जुड़े दो सभासद भी नहीं पहुंचे।


ऐसे में इन दोनों गुट को बाद में नगर पालिका में अलग से शपथ दिलाई गई। दरअसल, 25 सदस्यों वाले कन्नौज नगर पालिका में भाजपा से तीन उम्मीदवार वार्ड सभासद बने हैं। इसमें वार्ड छह से दीपक कुमार, वार्ड 15 से शोभित चौरसिया और वार्ड 22 से प्रभात वाजपेयी ने शपथ ग्रहण से खुद को अलग रखा।

इन तीनों और एक निर्दलीय पंकज को दोपहर बाद नगर पालिका में एसडीएम गरिमा सिंह ने पद की शपथ दिलाई।  इसी तरह सपा के खेमे से आठ सभासद चुनाव जीते हैं। उसमें से छह ने तो अध्यक्ष के शपथ के बाद दूसरे सदस्यों के साथ ही शपथ ली। वार्ड 12 शेखपुरा से जीशान और वार्ड 13 से आसिफ हुसैन ने वहां से किनारा किया।

एसडीएम ने अलग-अलग दिलाई शपथ
यह दोनों हालांकि निर्दलीय ही चुनाव जीता है, लेकिन सपा से जुड़ा होने के कारण कार्यक्रम स्थल से किनारा कर लिया। इसके बाद में इन दोनों को भी नगर पालिका में एसडीएम गरिमा सिंह ने पद की शपथ दिलाई। इनके शपथ ग्रहण के दौरान सपा युवजन सभा के राष्ट्रीय सचिव हसीब हसन, जिला कोषाध्यक्ष राजू यावद आदि रहे।  

सभासदों ने बताई ये वजह
सभासदों से शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल न होने का कारण जानने का प्रयास किया गया। तब भाजपाई सभासदों ने बताया कि जिस स्थान पर कार्यक्रम रखा गया था, वो कहां पर है, ये उन्हें पता नहीं था। जबकि सपाई सभासदों का कहना है कि शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में बसपा के नेताओं को अतिथि के रूप में आमंत्रित किया गया था।

अध्यक्ष पद पर बसपा प्रत्याशी कौसर निर्वाचित हुईं
उन्हें ही मंच पर स्थान दिया गया था। इस कारण से वह लोग समारोह में शामिल नहीं हुए। बता दें कि 25 में से 6 सभासदों ने पहले दिन ही अपने तेवर दिखा दिए। हाल ही में हुए निकाय चुनाव के दौरान कन्नौज नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष पद पर बसपा प्रत्याशी कौसर निर्वाचित हुईं, जबकि सभी 25 वार्डों में सभासदों का भी निर्वाचन हुआ।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Followed