Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Chitrakoot ›   girl dancers injured by shooting at a wedding ceremony in chitrakoot, two people arrested

शादी समारोह में गोरिये...गोली चल जाएगी गाने पर चली गोली डांसर के जबड़े में जा लगी, दो गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट, Updated Sat, 07 Dec 2019 11:25 AM IST
पुुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी
पुुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट जिले के मऊ थाना क्षेत्र में एक दिसंबर को प्रधान की बेटी की शादी में डांस पार्टी के नाच गाने के दौरान ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां चलने का मामला सामने आया था। जिसमें एक गोली महिला डांसर के जबड़े में लग गई थी। महिला डांसर को गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। इस मामले में पुलिस ने दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
 
