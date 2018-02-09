अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Finding Parents daughter came to kanpur

1975 में ठुकरा दिया गया, 'जननी और जनक' को अमेरिका से ढूंढने आई बहनें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 01:16 PM IST
Finding Parents daughter came to kanpur
महापौर प्रमिला पांडेय के साथ रेबिका और स्टेफनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमेरिका से आई दो बेटियों ने अपने माता-पिता को खोजने के लिए गुरुवार को कानपुर की महापौर प्रमिला पांडेय से मुलाकात कर मदद मांगी है। लगभग 43 साल पहले साल 1975 में जन्म के बाद इनको ठुकरा दिया गया था। यह दोनों कानपुर में सड़क पर पड़ी मिली थीं।   


वाशिंगटन से अपने माता-पिता को खोजने के लिए शहर आईं स्टेफनी कृपा कूपर और रेबिका निर्मला पिकॉक गुरुवार को महापौर प्रमिला पांडेय से मिलने पहुंचीं। महापौर ने मुलाकात के दौरान दोनों से कहा कि वे उन्हें अपनी मां ही समझें।

यह सुनने के बाद दोनों भावुक हो गईं। महापौर प्रमिला पांडेय ने दोनों को गले लगा लिया। साथ ही यह आश्वासन दिया कि कैंट स्थित शिशु-भवन से दोनों का रिकॉर्ड निकलवाने में पूरी मदद करेंगी। दोनों को शिशु भवन में ही रखा गया था। इसके बाद शिशु भवन की दिल्ली शाखा में भेज दिया गया था। वहां दोनों को अमेरिकी परिवारों ने गोद ले लिया था।

स्टेफनी और रेबिका गुरुवार शाम को ‘अमर उजाला’ कार्यालय भी आईं। दोनों ने ‘अमर उजाला’ को शुक्रिया कहा। रेबिका ने बताया कि 2009 में उन्होंने बंगलूरू के शिशु-भवन से एक बच्ची को गोद लिया है। वह अब उनके साथ ही वाशिंगटन में रहती है।
america india mother parents love

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

meet Rani Mukerji brother in film hichki
Bollywood

Exclusive: 'हिचकी' में रानी के भाई बनकर सामने आए हुसैन दलाल, कहा- 'गर्व महसूस कर रहा हूं'

9 फरवरी 2018

Shah rukh Khan promoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign swachh abhiyan at Auto Expo
Bollywood

शाहरुख ने PM मोदी के 'स्वच्छ अभियान' का इस तरह किया प्रमोशन, आप भी देखे लें...

9 फरवरी 2018

Shahid kapoor starts shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Uttarakhand
Bollywood

शुरू हुई बत्ती 'गुल, मीटर चालू' की शूटिंग, शाहिद कपूर सीख रहे हैं गढ़वाली

9 फरवरी 2018

arunachalam muruganantham watch padman and share his experience
Bollywood

43 साल पहले 'रियल पैडमैन' ने देखी आखिरी फिल्म, अब अपनी जिंदगी पर बनी मूवी देख रो पड़े

9 फरवरी 2018

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor 102 not out film teaser release
Bollywood

27 साल बाद एक साथ सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर लौटे अमिताभ और ऋषि, टीजर हुआ रिलीज

9 फरवरी 2018

Chocolate Day 2018 Gift For Girlfriend Types Of Chocolates To Celebrate Valentines Day 2018
Relationship

चॉकलेट डे 2018: लड़कियों को पसंद आती हैं ऐसी चॉकलेट्स, वजह भी जान लें

9 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh accepts marriage with Deepika Padukone is on his mind, rubbishes beech wedding rumor
Bollywood

रणवीर ने दीपिका से डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग मामले पर तोड़ी चुप्पी, कहा- 'हां, मुझे शादी करनी है'

9 फरवरी 2018

aissee 2018 result sainik school entrance exam
Education

AISSEE 2018: सैनिक स्कूल प्रवेश परीक्षा के नतीजे घोषित, ऐसे देखें रिजल्ट

9 फरवरी 2018

padman special screening akshay kumar and twinkle khanna
Bollywood

PadMan की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में पहुंची 'खिलजी' की पत्नी, जाह्नवी कपूर पर टिकीं सबकी नजरें

9 फरवरी 2018

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will do romactic song in Race 3 film
Bollywood

बैंकॉक बनेगा जैकलीन और सलमान के प्यार का गवाह, रोमांटिक गाने के साथ लगाएंगे रेस

9 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

mother killed toddler for making continuous milk demand
Madhya Pradesh

भूख से तड़प रही बच्ची का मां ने काटा गला, मांग रही थी दूध

मां से लगातार दूध की मांग कर रही थी एक बच्ची और मां ने काट दिया उसका गला।

9 फरवरी 2018

AAP MLAs took office of profit: High Court
Delhi NCR

लाभ के पद पर थे AAP विधायक, लाभ लिया या नहीं महत्वपूर्ण नहीं : हाईकोर्ट

9 फरवरी 2018

Deputy CM's warning For those who copying in examination
Kanpur

परीक्षा में 'नकल करने और कराने वालों' के लिए Deputy CM की ये चेतावनी

9 फरवरी 2018

separatists call shutdown in kashmir valley on heavy security
Jammu

अलगाववादियों ने घाटी में बुलाया बंद, सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम

9 फरवरी 2018

hooda vs ashok tanwar, rebellion in haryana congress for amit shah rally
Chandigarh

कांग्रेस में गुटबाजी: अमित शाह की रैली को लेकर हुड्डा और तंवर के सुर अलग-अलग

9 फरवरी 2018

many project pass in uttarakhand
Dehradun

डबल इंजन के जोर से दौड़ा उत्तराखंड, आठ महीने में आठ हजार करोड़ के प्रस्ताव मंजूर

9 फरवरी 2018

परसिया में घर-घर फैली खुजली की बीमारी
Budaun

परसिया में घर-घर फैली खुजली की बीमारी

9 फरवरी 2018

आज ही करा लें वाहनों का पंजीकरण
Budaun

आज ही करा लें वाहनों का पंजीकरण

9 फरवरी 2018

uttar pradesh dgp orders officers to be polite to soldiers families.
Lucknow

यूपी डीजीपी ने पत्र लिखकर अफसरों को दिया आदेश, सैनिकों के परिवारीजनों का रखें खास ख्याल

9 फरवरी 2018

Akhilesh attacked BJP by Tweeting
Kanpur

...ऐसे नहीं चलने देंगे हम प्रदेश का निज़ाम- अखिलेश यादव

9 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

उरई में पटरी से उतरी मालगाड़ी, टला बड़ा हादसा

उरई में शंटिंग के दौरान एक मालगाड़ी डीरेल हो गई जिसके बाद हड़कंप मच गया।  घटना उरई रेलवे स्टेशन के माल गोदाम के पास हुई।  हालांकि इस हादसे के बाद रेल मार्ग पर कोई प्रभाव नहीं पड़ा और सभी गाड़ियां अपने निर्धारित समय पर चलती रहीं। 

9 फरवरी 2018

DOCTOR WHO INFECTED 58 PEOPLE WITH HIV VIRUS ARRESTED FROM UNNAO 0:54

58 लोगों को HIV वायरस देने वाला डॉक्टर गिरफ्तार

7 फरवरी 2018

A FIRE at home due to short circuit, death of a girl in auriya 2:16

औरैया के इस घर में लगी आग ने छीन ली इस लड़की की जिंदगी

7 फरवरी 2018

many hiv positive patient found in unnao after quack uses of same syringe at health camp 3:08

यहां सालभर मिले 56 HIV रोगी, झोलाछाप डॉक्टर के बड़े कांड का हुआ खुलासा

6 फरवरी 2018

Black night for jalaun, five homes targeted by theif 1:32

यूपी में नहीं थम रहे अपराध, अब चोरों ने पुलिस को दी चुनौती

6 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

China deploys SU-35 jet in South China Sea to threaten America, United States
China

चीन ने फिर दिखाई अमेरिका को आंख, दक्षिण चीन सागर में तैनात किए एसयू-35 लड़ाकू विमान

9 फरवरी 2018

husband murdered wife and set ablaze her body in US
International

सनकी पति ने पत्नी के टुकड़े कर सूटकेस में भरकर किया आग के हवाले

8 फरवरी 2018

Donald Trump commented on recent stock market volatility for the first time
America

स्टॉक मार्केट क्यों क्रैश हो रहा है? जानिए डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने क्या दिया जवाब

8 फरवरी 2018

three Pakistani named as Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist facilitators by US Treasury
America

अमेरिका ने तीन पाकिस्तानियों को बताया आतंकी संगठनों का मददगार, बैन लगाने की तैयारी

8 फरवरी 2018

US will soon unveil its toughest sanctions ever on North Korea
Rest of World

किम जोंग पर फिर भड़का US, कहा- उत्तर कोरिया पर लगाएंगे मुश्किल प्रतिबंध

8 फरवरी 2018

on nuclear power issue china says america is in cold war mentality
China

चीन की वॉर्निंग, कोल्ड वार की मानसिकता से बाहर निकले अमेरिका

4 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.