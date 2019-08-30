शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Doctor shot dead in Farrukhabad

यूपीः घर में घुसकर डॉक्टर की गोली मारकर हत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फर्रुखाबाद Updated Fri, 30 Aug 2019 11:01 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
कायमगंज नगर से सटे गांव अइयापुर निवासी आंखों के डॉक्टर बिलाल खां (35) शुक्रवार शाम को घर पर थे। तभी कुछ लोग उनके घर पहुंचे और गोली मारकर भाग गए।
विज्ञापन
गोली सीने में लगने से वह लहूलुहान होकर गिर पड़े। परिजन उन्हें लोहिया अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे। वहां डॉक्टर ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। बिलाल घर के पास स्थित अपनी क्लीनीक पर प्रैक्टिस करते थे।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

भूलकर भी फिल्मों में हीरोइनों को KISS नहीं करते सलमान खान, इसके पीछे की वजह भी जान लें

30 अगस्त 2019

salman khan, katrina kaif
salman khan
Salman Khan
salman aishwarya
Bollywood

भूलकर भी फिल्मों में हीरोइनों को KISS नहीं करते सलमान खान, इसके पीछे की वजह भी जान लें

30 अगस्त 2019

लेह में राजनाथ सिंह
Jammu

पीओके भी भारत का हिस्सा: कश्मीर मुद्दे पर राजनाथ सिंह के सात बयान, दंग रह जाएगा पाकिस्तान

30 अगस्त 2019

स्वामी चिनमयानंद पर एक छात्रा ने शोशण का आरोप लगाया है
Rajasthan

चिन्मयानंद पर आरोप लगाने वाली छात्रा दोस्त के साथ बरामद, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिल्ली लाने को कहा

30 अगस्त 2019

डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
TAMS

डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Bollywood

शर्लिन चोपड़ा का फिल्म इंडस्ट्री पर खुलासा, बोलीं- क्या शाहरुख की बेटी को अडल्ट फिल्म ऑफर करते?

30 अगस्त 2019

Sherlyn Chopra
Sherlyn Chopra
शर्लिन चोपड़ा
शर्लिन चोपड़ा
Bollywood

शर्लिन चोपड़ा का फिल्म इंडस्ट्री पर खुलासा, बोलीं- क्या शाहरुख की बेटी को अडल्ट फिल्म ऑफर करते?

30 अगस्त 2019

Pisces
Horoscope

मीन राशिः आज का राशिफल

30 अगस्त 2019

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
Business Diary

मर्जर के बाद 10 में से बचेंगे चार बड़े बैंक, जानिए किन-किन बैंकों का हुआ विलय

30 अगस्त 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी पर कराएं पूजा 1500 रुपये में, पाएं 2000 रुपये की ज्योतिषीय परामर्श सेवा मुफ्त - 2 Sept
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी पर कराएं पूजा 1500 रुपये में, पाएं 2000 रुपये की ज्योतिषीय परामर्श सेवा मुफ्त - 2 Sept
विज्ञापन
farrukhabad police doctor shot dead
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

रोते बिलखते परिजन
Jammu

श्रीनगर: आतंकवादियों ने की एक नागरिक की हत्या, सदमे में परिवार, दिल को झकझोर देंगी तस्वीरें

30 अगस्त 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

हाल-ए-कश्मीरः आज कुछ ऐसे हैं घाटी के हालात...जानने के लिए देख सकते हैं दस तस्वीरें

30 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
pearl punjabi
Bollywood

फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में पैर जमाने में नाकामयाब हुई एक्ट्रेस, अपार्टमेंट से छलांग लगाकर आत्महत्या की

30 अगस्त 2019

अंबाती रायुडू
Cricket News

अंबाती रायुडू ने वापस लिया संन्यास, डंके की चोट पर टीम में दोबारा खेलने की तारीख भी बताई

30 अगस्त 2019

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
Business Diary

मर्जर के बाद 10 में से बचेंगे चार बड़े बैंक, जानिए किन-किन बैंकों का हुआ विलय

30 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
ranu mondal
Bollywood

अतींद्र का एक और बड़ा खुलासा, रानू मंडल की हुई थीं दो शादियां, मशहूर होते ही सच्चाई आई सामने

30 अगस्त 2019

स्वामी चिनमयानंद पर एक छात्रा ने शोशण का आरोप लगाया है
Rajasthan

चिन्मयानंद पर आरोप लगाने वाली छात्रा दोस्त के साथ बरामद, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिल्ली लाने को कहा

30 अगस्त 2019

महिला से पैसे की बात करतीं सिपाही
Meerut

थाने का स्टिंग: इंस्पेक्टर मैडम की खुल गई पोल, एक हजार से कम नहीं लेती फीस, ये है पूरी सच्चाई

30 अगस्त 2019

Saaho Star
Reviews

Saaho Review: काम नहीं आया 'बाहुबली' का करिश्मा, प्रभास-श्रद्धा स्टारर साहो को मिले इतने स्टार

30 अगस्त 2019

Dipika Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan
Television

KBC 11: आसान से सवाल का जवाब नहीं दे पाईं गणित की शिक्षिका दीपिका, बिग बी ने ऐसे लगाई डांट

30 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

जानकारी देते हरप्रकाश अग्निहोत्री
Kanpur

राजीव गांधी सामान्य ज्ञान प्रतियोगिता में पंजीकरण का आज अंतिम दिन, एक सितंबर को होगा आयोजन

भारत रत्न पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी की 75वीं जयंती पर एक सितंबर को होने वाली सामान्य ज्ञान प्रतियोगिता के लिए विद्यार्थी शनिवार तक पंजीकरण करा सकते हैं। मेस्टन रोड स्थित तिलक हॉल में दोपहर दो बजे तक पंजीकरण कराया जा सकेगा।

30 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
ट्रैक्टर चालक फरार, पांच घंटे तक जाम किया मामन-गंगदासपुरा मार्ग
Kanpur

इटावा: स्कूल से साइकिल पर घर जा रहे कक्षा 4 के छात्र को ट्रैक्टर ने रौंदा, पांच घंटे जाम रहा मार्ग

30 अगस्त 2019

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता किशोरी के चाचा की उन्नाव कोर्ट में पेशी, बढ़ाई गई सुरक्षा
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के चाचा की 5 अलग-अलग मामलों में हुई पेशी, तिहाड़ से लाई दिल्ली पुलिस

30 अगस्त 2019

सेंट्रल यूपी की बड़ी खबरें
Kanpur

सेंट्रल यूपी: उन्नाव कोर्ट में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के चाचा की पेशी सहित इन खास खबरों ने बटोरी सुर्खियां

30 अगस्त 2019

जानकारी लेते किसाान
Kanpur

यूपी: कन्नौज की मदद से बुंदेलखंड में इजराइली तकनीक से होगी सब्जी की खेती, किसानों को होगा फायदा

30 अगस्त 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Kanpur

महोबा: फसल की रखवाली करने खेत गए किसान को दबंगों ने मारी गोली, चार लोगों पर मुकदमा

30 अगस्त 2019

ट्रेन
Kanpur

कैफियत एक्सप्रेस में वृद्ध ने की सीने में तेज दर्द की शिकायत, जिला अस्पताल में डॉक्टरों ने बताया मृत

30 अगस्त 2019

सिविल लाइंस स्थित पंजाब नेशनल बैंक में 20 का नया नोट दिखाते खाताधारक
Kanpur

बैंकों में आया 20 रुपये का नया नोट, जानें क्या हुए बदलाव

29 अगस्त 2019

मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस
Kanpur

कन्नौज: पुलिस बूथ के पीछे नाले में मिला 15 दिन से लापता पीडब्लूडी जेई का शव, मच गया हड़कंप

30 अगस्त 2019

राज्यमंत्री नीलिमा कटियार
Kanpur

उन्नाव: सड़क किनारे घायलों को देख राज्यमंत्री नीलिमा कटियार ने अपनी गाड़ी से पहुंचाया जिला अस्पताल

30 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

रिलीज के कुछ घंटों बाद फिल्म साहो को लगा झटका, इस फिल्म में प्रभास और श्रद्धा के साथ हैं कई सितारे

'बाहुबली' अभिनेता प्रभास की अपकमिंग फिल्म 'साहो' का फैंस को काफी समय से इंतजार था। इस फिल्म में प्रभास के अलावा श्रद्धा कपूर भी अहम भूमिका में हैं। रिलीज के कुछ ही घंटों बाद ही ये फिल्म ऑनलाइन लीक भी हो गई है।

30 अगस्त 2019

लालबागचा राजा 1:13

लालबागचा राजा 2019 की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने

30 अगस्त 2019

जीडीपी 1:39

मंदी के चलते देश की विकास दर में गिरावट, 5 फीसदी पर पहुंची GDP

30 अगस्त 2019

चंद्रयान-2 1:59

चांद के और करीब पहुंचा चंद्रयान-2, इसरो ने चौथी कक्षा में कराया प्रवेश

30 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 3:17

भारत की इसरो तो पाकिस्तान की अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी का क्या है नाम?

30 अगस्त 2019

Related

बच्चा चोर समझ कर मानसिक विक्षिप्त को पीटा
Kanpur

उन्नाव: मानसिक विक्षिप्त दो युवकों को बच्चा चोर समझ लाठी-डंडों से पीट किया लहूलुहान, पुलिस ने बचाया

30 अगस्त 2019

आगरा लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर सड़क हादसा
Kanpur

इटावा: आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे कार का टायर फटने से कई बार पलटने के बाद उड़े कार के चीथड़े, तीन घायल

30 अगस्त 2019

चित्रकूट में दुर्घटना के बाद पलटा ट्रैक्टर, सड़क पर पड़े घायल लोग
Kanpur

यूपी में भीषण सड़क हादसा: श्रद्धालुओं से भरा अनियंत्रित ट्रैक्टर पलटा, तीन की मौत, 17 घायल

29 अगस्त 2019

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
Kanpur

चित्रकूट: मंदाकिनी में भक्तों ने लगाई डुबकी, मेला देखकर लौट रहे श्रद्धालु की ट्रेन से गिरकर मौत

30 अगस्त 2019

घटना के बाद मौके पर लगी भीड़
Kanpur

फर्रुखाबाद: नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने किया छात्र के अपहरण का प्रयास, ग्रामीणों ने फायरिंग कर छुड़ाया

30 अगस्त 2019

Tejas
Kanpur

तेजस में मिल सकता है दो बार खाना, मुफ्त चाय और.. एक घंटे से ज्यादा लेट होने पर रिफंड

29 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited