अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Deputy CM's warning For those who copying in examination

परीक्षा में 'नकल करने और कराने वालों' के लिए Deputy CM की ये चेतावनी

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 10:55 AM IST
Deputy CM's warning For those who copying in examination
केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
गुरुवार को यूपी के कानपुर में किदवईनगर में विधायक महेश त्रिवेदी के बेटे के तिलक समारोह में डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद, परिवहन मंत्री स्वतंत्र देव सिंह, कृषि राज्यमंत्री धुन्नी सिंह के अलावा कई भाजपा नेताओं ने शिरकत की।

डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद ने कहा है कि नकल से यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा पास करना अब सपने जैसा होगा। ईमानदारी से पढ़ाई करने वाले छात्र ही सफल होंगे और नकल माफिया जेल जाएंगे। डिप्टी सीएम ने पांच लाख छात्रों के बोर्ड परीक्षा छोड़ने के सवाल पर यह बातें कहीं।

इस दौरान केशव प्रसाद ने उन्नाव के बांगरमऊ में झोलाछाप के इंजेक्शन से कई लोगों को एड्स होने पर कहा कि पीड़ितों के इलाज का इंतजाम किया जाएगा। आरोपी झोलाछाप को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया गया है। कार्यक्रम में भाजपा दक्षिण जिलाध्यक्ष अनीता गुप्ता, सुरेंद्र मैथानी समेत कई विधायक और सांसद मौजूद रहे।
deputy cm deputy cm's warning examination up board up board exam

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will do romactic song in Race 3 film
Bollywood

बैंकॉक बनेगा जैकलीन और सलमान के प्यार का गवाह, रोमांटिक गाने के साथ लगाएंगे रेस

9 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh on cold war with shahid kapoor, says he regrets commenting on Kaminey
Bollywood

शाहिद कपूर से कोल्ड वॉर पर रणवीर सिंह ने खोले पत्ते, कहा दुख है कि...

9 फरवरी 2018

Maniesh Paul and Anupam Kher starr Ba Baa Black Sheep film trailer has been released
Bollywood

'बा बा ब्लैक शीप' का ट्रेलर रिलीज, मनीष पॉल की कॉमेडी को देख दर्शक होंगे लोटपोट

9 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone gets 3rd position in top actors list of January 2018
Bollywood

दीपिका के सामने अमिताभ-शाहरुख भर रहे पानी, टॉप एक्टर्स की लिस्ट में नंबर वन

9 फरवरी 2018

forget ranbir kapoor Alia Bhatt Dating Hike Messenger Founder Kavin Mittal
Bollywood

चार दिन में ही रणबीर आलिया के रिश्ते में आई दरार, ये करोड़पति बिजनेसमैन बना वजह

9 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh opens up on death threat to Deepika Padukone before Padmaavat release
Bollywood

दीपिका को जान से मारने की धमकी पर रणवीर को आया था गुस्सा, और फिर क्या हुआ ?

9 फरवरी 2018

shiamak davar bmc demolishes mumbai dance academy
Bollywood

शाहरुख, अमिताभ के बाद एक और सेलिब्रिटी अवैध निर्माण पर घिरा, बीएमसी ने तोड़ा ऑफिस

9 फरवरी 2018

Puneesh Sharma clarifies rumours about Bandgi thrown out of her residence
Television

बंदगी के लिए गार्ड से भिड़ गए थे पुनीश, मकान मालिक ने निकाला तो दिया ये जवाब

9 फरवरी 2018

Rakhi Sawant said to sawara bhasker on open letter teri satak gayi hai
Bollywood

ओपन लेटर पर राखी सावंत का जवाब- 'स्वरा तेरी सटक गई है', यूजर्स ने जमकर किया ट्रोल

9 फरवरी 2018

pari new picture anushka sharma
Bollywood

'परी' का एक और डरावना रूप, खौफनाक अंदाज में दिख रहीं अनुष्का

9 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

mother killed toddler for making continuous milk demand
Madhya Pradesh

भूख से तड़प रही बच्ची का मां ने काटा गला, मांग रही थी दूध

मां से लगातार दूध की मांग कर रही थी एक बच्ची और मां ने काट दिया उसका गला।

9 फरवरी 2018

many project pass in uttarakhand
Dehradun

डबल इंजन के जोर से दौड़ा उत्तराखंड, आठ महीने में आठ हजार करोड़ के प्रस्ताव मंजूर

9 फरवरी 2018

परसिया में घर-घर फैली खुजली की बीमारी
Budaun

परसिया में घर-घर फैली खुजली की बीमारी

9 फरवरी 2018

आज ही करा लें वाहनों का पंजीकरण
Budaun

आज ही करा लें वाहनों का पंजीकरण

9 फरवरी 2018

uttar pradesh dgp orders officers to be polite to soldiers families.
Lucknow

यूपी डीजीपी ने पत्र लिखकर अफसरों को दिया आदेश, सैनिकों के परिवारीजनों का रखें खास ख्याल

9 फरवरी 2018

हाईटेंशन तार से ट्रक में लगी आग, हड़कंप
Pilibhit

हाईटेंशन तार से ट्रक में लगी आग, हड़कंप

9 फरवरी 2018

बर्ड फेस्टिवल से निखरेगी थारू जनजाति की अनोखी संस्कृति
Lakhimpur Kheri

बर्ड फेस्टिवल से निखरेगी थारू जनजाति की अनोखी संस्कृति

9 फरवरी 2018

कलश यात्रा के साथ शतचंडी महायज्ञ का शुभारंभ
Shahjahanpur

कलश यात्रा के साथ शतचंडी महायज्ञ का शुभारंभ

9 फरवरी 2018

Akhilesh attacked BJP by Tweeting
Kanpur

...ऐसे नहीं चलने देंगे हम प्रदेश का निज़ाम- अखिलेश यादव

9 फरवरी 2018

Max Hospital get relief, now next hearing in April
Delhi NCR

मैक्स अस्पताल को मिली राहत, अब अप्रैल में होगी अगली सुनवाई

9 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

उरई में पटरी से उतरी मालगाड़ी, टला बड़ा हादसा

उरई में शंटिंग के दौरान एक मालगाड़ी डीरेल हो गई जिसके बाद हड़कंप मच गया।  घटना उरई रेलवे स्टेशन के माल गोदाम के पास हुई।  हालांकि इस हादसे के बाद रेल मार्ग पर कोई प्रभाव नहीं पड़ा और सभी गाड़ियां अपने निर्धारित समय पर चलती रहीं। 

9 फरवरी 2018

DOCTOR WHO INFECTED 58 PEOPLE WITH HIV VIRUS ARRESTED FROM UNNAO 0:54

58 लोगों को HIV वायरस देने वाला डॉक्टर गिरफ्तार

7 फरवरी 2018

A FIRE at home due to short circuit, death of a girl in auriya 2:16

औरैया के इस घर में लगी आग ने छीन ली इस लड़की की जिंदगी

7 फरवरी 2018

many hiv positive patient found in unnao after quack uses of same syringe at health camp 3:08

यहां सालभर मिले 56 HIV रोगी, झोलाछाप डॉक्टर के बड़े कांड का हुआ खुलासा

6 फरवरी 2018

Black night for jalaun, five homes targeted by theif 1:32

यूपी में नहीं थम रहे अपराध, अब चोरों ने पुलिस को दी चुनौती

6 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

BJP leader slam DM bareilly
Bareilly

 मोदी पर टिप्पणी करने वाले ‘देशद्रोही’ डीएम पर हो कड़ा एक्शन

31 जनवरी 2018

I have no magic wand that everything will be fine throughout moment
Kanpur

मेरे पास कोई जादू की छड़ी नहीं है कि पल भर में सबकुछ ठीक हो जाएगा- डिप्टी सीएम

1 जनवरी 2018

deputy cm keshav prasad maurya says akhilesh yadav suffering from depreshan
Kanpur

डिप्टी सीएम ने अखिलेश यादव को कहा डिप्रेशन का शिकार

27 नवंबर 2017

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya speaks: CM will talk to cyber cell
Azamgarh

डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य बोले: साइबर सेल लिए सीएम से करेंगे वार्ता

11 सितंबर 2017

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya statement about government officers and employees
Kanpur

UP के सरकारी अफसरों-कर्मचारियों पर डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद का बड़ा बयान

10 सितंबर 2017

deputy cm dinesh sharma is coming to agra
Agra

आगरा आ रहे डिप्टी सीएम डा. दिनेश शर्मा, ये है पूरा कार्यक्रम

8 सितंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.