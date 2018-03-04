Kanpur: 11 out of 13 people accused of looting a bank on 18th February, arrested by Kanpur Nagar Police; looted jewelries and cash seized. pic.twitter.com/Q0dHkFrWgO— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 4, 2018
This is a very specialized gang with international contacts. Many people from respectable professions are also a part of it & have been providing them funds and vehicles. That is also one of the reasons behind the smooth functioning of such gangs: Alok Singh, IG #Kanpur Zone pic.twitter.com/aMrLd2VqGF— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 4, 2018
4 मार्च 2018