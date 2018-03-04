शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   accused of looting a bank arrested by Kanpur Nagar Police

कानपुरः लॉकर काटकर चुराए एक बोरी जेवरात बरामद, सामने आ सकते हैं कई बड़े नाम

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Sun, 04 Mar 2018 06:26 PM IST
accused of looting a bank arrested by Kanpur Nagar Police
पुलिस हिरासत में आरोपी - फोटो : ANI
कानपुर में यूनियन बैंक की पशुपति नगर शाखा के 32 लाकरों को काटकर चोरी किए गए करोड़ों के जेवरात ठठिया, कन्नौज में घूरे के ढेर से बरामद किए गए हैं। कानपुर पुलिस ने इस मामले में संलिप्त 13 आरोपियों में से 11 को हिरासत में ले लिया है।
 


 
आगे पढ़ें

accused of looting bank kanpur nagar police bank looted jewelries

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all crime news in Hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news.

Spotlight

First picture of Boney Kapoor from rameswaram while immerse the ashes of Sridevi
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की अस्थी विसर्जन की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने, बेटियों के साथ दिखाई दिए बोनी कपूर

4 मार्च 2018

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visits Sridevi residence to offer condolence
Bollywood

अंतिम संस्कार के 2 दिन बाद कोहली के साथ अनुष्का पहुंची श्रीदेवी के घर, कुछ ऐसा हो गया माहौल

4 मार्च 2018

After Ki and Ka Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor will see in Aapla Manus Hindi remake
Bollywood

मराठी फिल्म के रीमेक में एक साथ दिखाई देगी ये फेमस जोड़ी, पहले कर चुके हैं 'Ki & Ka'

4 मार्च 2018

Richa Chadda attended Pre ‪Oscar party with boyfriend Ali Fazal at Los Angeles
Bollywood

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के लिए खास जगह पहुंची ये बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस, पोस्ट की ऐसी तस्वीर मिनटों में हो गई वायरल

4 मार्च 2018

Deepika Singh reveals biggest thing about her career related to Sridevi
Television

9 साल बाद इस टेलीविजन एक्ट्रेस ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, श्रीदेवी से जुड़ा है राज

4 मार्च 2018

jackie chan finally wins first oscar in 56 years career
Hollywood

ये एक्टर है हॉलीवुड का 'शहंशाह', 56 साल के लंबे इंतजार के बाद मिला पहला ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड

4 मार्च 2018

Oscar awards 2018 unknown facts
Hollywood

Oscars 2018: अवॉर्ड शो शुरू होने से पहले जानें ऐसी 5 बातें जो नहीं जानते होंगे आप

4 मार्च 2018

Oscar award 2018 private company will give gift bag to all the nominees
Bollywood

Oscar 2018: इस अवॉर्ड समारोह में सभी नॉमिनेटेड एक्टर्स बन जाते हैं लखपति, जानिए क्या है वजह

4 मार्च 2018

4 actresses present awards 90th oscars 2018
Hollywood

Oscars 2018 में इस बार होगा महिलाओं का दबदबा, वजह बनीं ये कैंपेन

4 मार्च 2018

how to watch oscar awards 2018 here know
Hollywood

Oscar Awards 2018: अवॉर्ड शो से पहले यहां देखें नॉमिनेशन की पूरी लिस्ट

4 मार्च 2018

Most Read

firing between two groups and many injured in Uttar pradesh hathras
National

UP के हाथरस में 'खूनी होली', ग्रामीणों में फायरिंग की वजह से दर्जनों घायल

उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस में होली के बाद ग्रामीणों के बीच खूनी संघर्ष का मामला सामने आया है। यहां ग्रामीणों के बीच फायरिंग के चलते दर्जनों घायल हो गए हैं।

4 मार्च 2018

अवैध संबंधों में मां ने प्रेमी संग की थी बेटी की हत्या
Budaun

अवैध संबंधों में मां ने प्रेमी संग की थी बेटी की हत्या

4 मार्च 2018

six year old girl child raped at Palwal
Delhi NCR

छह वर्षीय बच्ची के साथ दरिंदगी - करना पड़ा ऑपरेशन, फिलहाल हालात खतरे से बाहर

4 मार्च 2018

Seven People Killed as Speeding Car Rams Into 15 People on Roadside in Chaibasa
Jharkhand

पूजा कर रहे लोगों को तेज रफ्तार कार ने रौंदा, सात की मौत

4 मार्च 2018

पीआरडी के ‘वीरू’ को एडीएम से मिलवाया, जल्द मिलेगी राहत
Budaun

पीआरडी के ‘वीरू’ को एडीएम से मिलवाया, जल्द मिलेगी राहत

4 मार्च 2018

Man allegedly burn his wife alive for giving birth to four daughters
Uttar Pradesh

चौथी बेटी होने पर पति ने पत्नी को जिंदा जलाया, अस्पताल में मौत

4 मार्च 2018

man killed by group in Uttar pradesh aligarh durign holi celebration
National

होली के बहाने निकाली रंजिश, युवक की पीट-पीट कर हत्या

4 मार्च 2018

फेरी वाले और किसान से मांगी रंगदारी
Baghpat

फेरी वाले और किसान से मांगी रंगदारी

4 मार्च 2018

the missing man found dead, case filed and investigations started at gurugram
Delhi NCR

 लापता युवक का शव मिला,कत्ल का मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू

4 मार्च 2018

honor killing youth couple body found on railway track 
National

रेलवे ट्रैक पर युवक और युवती के शव मिले, ऑनर किलिंग का शक

4 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: आपने कन्नौज की कपड़ा फाड़ होली देखी क्या !

शुक्रवार को देश में जमकर होली खेली गई। इत्रनगरी कन्नौज में होली का एक अलग नजारा दिखाई दिया। यहां के बच्चों के बीच रंग खेलने के बाद कपडा फाड़ होली खेली गयी। आइये देखते है कैसे मनाई जाती है कपड़ा फाड़ होली।

3 मार्च 2018

akhilesh yadav and shivpal singh yadav celebrated holi 2018 together in saifai etawa 3:35

होली के मंच पर साथ आए अखिलेश-शिवपाल, क्या बन गई बात?

3 मार्च 2018

Conflicts between villagers and police in kannauj 1:25

जब पुलिस और ग्रामीणों के बीच हुई झड़प तो लोगों पर ऐसे टूटा ‘खाकी’ का कहर!

2 मार्च 2018

MULAYAM SINGH YADAV SPEAKS IN SHIVPAL SINGH YADAV’S TALKS ABOUT JOINING CONGRESS 1:27

शिवपाल यादव के कांग्रेस में शामिल होने की अफवाह पर ये बोले मुलायम

1 मार्च 2018

AN ENCOUNTER BETWEEN POLICE AND GOONS IN CHITRAKOOT OF UTTAR PRADESH 1:04

VIDEO: जब हुआ चित्रकूट पुलिस का अपराधियों से सामना

1 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.