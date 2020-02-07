कानपुर का शाहीन बाग: सीएए के धरनों पर शिकंजा, 80 को नोटिस 200 पाबंद, कांग्रेस-नेशनल लीग, आप शामिल

{"_id":"5e3c61c08ebc3ee6167633a2","slug":"caa-protest-screws-on-protest-notice-to-80-200-barred","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0917: \u0938\u0940\u090f\u090f \u0915\u0947 \u0927\u0930\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u0902\u091c\u093e, 80 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0938 200 \u092a\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0926,\u00a0\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938-\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u0932\u0940\u0917, \u0906\u092a \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में चल रहा धरना
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शन में संदीप पांडेय ने किया संबोधित
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कई हफ्तो से जारी है धरना
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएए के विरोध में कई दिनों से जारी धरना
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने कसा शिंकजा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला