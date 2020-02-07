शहर चुनें

कानपुर का शाहीन बाग: सीएए के धरनों पर शिकंजा, 80 को नोटिस 200 पाबंद, कांग्रेस-नेशनल लीग, आप शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 07 Feb 2020 07:46 AM IST
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में चल रहा धरना
1 of 5
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में चल रहा धरना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) के विरोध पर चमनगंज और बाबूपुरवा में करीब एक महीने से चल रहे धरना-प्रदर्शन पर बृहस्पतिवार को पुलिस ने शिकंजा कसा। प्रदर्शन की आड़ में हिंसा की जमीन तैयार होने की आशंका में पुलिस ने शिकंजा कसना शुरु कर दिया है।
 
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में चल रहा धरना
कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में चल रहा धरना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शन में संदीप पांडेय ने किया संबोधित
प्रदर्शन में संदीप पांडेय ने किया संबोधित - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कई हफ्तो से जारी है धरना
कई हफ्तो से जारी है धरना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएए के विरोध में कई दिनों से जारी धरना
सीएए के विरोध में कई दिनों से जारी धरना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने कसा शिंकजा
पुलिस ने कसा शिंकजा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
