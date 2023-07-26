Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur News ›   Bar Association election may be postponed, new date of voting will be decided today, know what is the reason

Bar Association Election: टल सकता है बार एसोसिएशन चुनाव, आज तय होगी मतदान की नई तारीख, जानें क्या है वजह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Wed, 26 Jul 2023 11:16 AM IST
सार

Kanpur News: मंगलवार को एल्डर्स कमेटी के पदाधिकारियों ने मतदान की तारीख को लेकर ज्वाइंट पुलिस कमिश्नर आनंद प्रकाश तिवारी से मुलाकात की। इसमें बुधवार को इस मसले पर एक बैठक कचहरी में एल्डर्स कमेटी पदाधिकारियों के साथ होगी। इसके बाद तारीख को लेकर स्थिति स्पष्ट होगी।

Bar Association election may be postponed, new date of voting will be decided today, know what is the reason
Bar Association Election - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
Follow Us

कानपुर में बार एसोसिएशन चुनाव के मतदान की तारीख टल सकती है। अभी आठ अगस्त तय की गई है। बुधवार को ज्वाइंट पुलिस कमिश्नर और एल्डर्स कमेटी की बैठक में नई तारीख पर फैसला लिया जाएगा। शहर में चल रहे त्योहारों, डीएवी कॉलेज जहां पर मतदान कराया जाना है।


उसकी उपलब्धता को देखते हुए मतदान 15, 22 और 29 अगस्त में से किसी एक तारीख को संभावित है। पिछले वर्ष पहली बार एसोसिएशन का चुनाव प्रशासन की देखरेख में कराया गया था। इसमें नगर निगम, चुनाव की तरह बार चुनाव में भी रिटर्निंग अफसर व अन्य चुनाव अधिकारी बाहर से बनाए गए थे।

एल्डर्स कमेटी और बार एसोसिएशन की मंशा है कि इस बार भी प्रशासन और पुलिस पिछले वर्ष की तरह मतदान कराए, लेकिन अभी तक पुलिस और प्रशासन की ओर से मतदान की तारीख पर कोई फैसला नहीं लिया गया है। इसलिए बार एसोसिएशन चुनाव में असमंजस बना हुआ है।

एल्डर्स कमेटी पदाधिकारियों के साथ होगी बैठक
मंगलवार को एल्डर्स कमेटी के पदाधिकारियों ने मतदान की तारीख को लेकर ज्वाइंट पुलिस कमिश्नर आनंद प्रकाश तिवारी से मुलाकात की। इसमें बुधवार को इस मसले पर एक बैठक कचहरी में एल्डर्स कमेटी पदाधिकारियों के साथ होगी। इसके बाद तारीख को लेकर स्थिति स्पष्ट होगी।

इन वजहों से टल सकता है चुनाव
  • 15 अगस्त से पहले तक सावन में मंदिरों में और शहरों में जगह-जगह होने वाले आयोजन।
  • मोहर्रम को लेकर ताजिया निकालने और होने वाले अन्य आयोजनश।
  • डीएवी कालेज कैंपस जहां मतदान होना है, उसकी उस तारीख में उपलब्धता, जो अभी तय नहीं है।
  • कानपुर विवि के वीसी से बात, मतदान की तारीख के बीच कोई परीक्षा न रखी जाए।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed

X
View All Jobs
Jobs

असीमित नौकरियां देखने के लिए मुफ्त में अमर उजाला ऐप डाउनलोड करें

Download App Now