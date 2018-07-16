बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b4c366b4f1c1b50748b5233","slug":"bank-employees-have-not-been-paid-the-money-of-the-overtime-even-after-the-one-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नोटबंदी के डेढ़ साल बाद बैंक कर्मियों ने किया ये खुलासा
अमित अवस्थी, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Mon, 16 Jul 2018 12:12 PM IST
नोटबंदी के दौरान ओवर टाइम करने वाले बैंक कर्मियों को डेढ़ साल बाद भी उनके अतिरिक्त काम का भुगतान नहीं हुआ है। कानपुर समेत देशभर के बैंक कर्मियों व अफसरों में इससे रोष है।
