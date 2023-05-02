Notifications

Aircraft will now be able to land in dark and fog at Kanpurs Chakeri Airport, ILS 2 successfully tested

Kanpur के चकेरी एयरपोर्ट में अब अंधेरे और कोहरे में भी उतर सकेंगे विमान, आईएलएस-2 का हुआ सफल परीक्षण किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Tue, 02 May 2023 11:17 AM IST
सार

Kanpur News: चकेरी एयरपोर्ट पर कॉमर्शियल विमानों का संचालन एयरफोर्स की निर्भरता पर ही होता है। दरअसल अभी तक आईएलएस-3 भारतीय विमान प्राधिकरण का था, लेकिन अब आईएलएस कैटेगरी 2 भारतीय वायुसेना ने विकसित किया है।

Aircraft will now be able to land in dark and fog at Kanpurs Chakeri Airport, ILS 2 successfully tested
एयरपोर्ट पर घना कोहरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

कानपुर के चकेरी एयरपोर्ट पर अब रात के अंधेरे और कोहरे में कम दृश्यता होने पर भी विमानों का संचालन हो सकेगा। भारतीय वायु सेना ने चकेरी एयरपोर्ट पर आईएलएस-2 (इंस्ट्रूमेंट लैंडिंग सिस्टम) स्थापित कर उसका ट्रायल भी पूरा कर लिया है।


अब एयरपोर्ट के एयर ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल का इसका संचालन करने की अनुमति दे दी जाएगी। एयरपोर्ट के नए टर्मिनल के 26 मई को प्रस्तावित उद्घाटन के बाद रात में भी विमानों की लैंडिंग हो सकेगी। भारतीय वायु सेना ने एयरफील्ड लाइटिंग और नेविगेशन का काम पूरा करा लिया है।

एयरपोर्ट अफसरों के मुताबिक एयरपोर्ट के विस्तार और आधुनिकीकरण के लिए वायुसेना स्टेशन ने आवश्यक जमीन दी थी। हवाई पट्टी और सिविल टर्मिनल की तरफ लिंक टैक्सी वे के निर्माण करने की एनओसी भी पहले ही जारी कर दी थी। इसका काम भी जल्द पूरा होगा।

विमान प्राधिकरण से अधिकारियों की मुलाकात
लैंडिंग चार्ट के प्रकाशन के बाद आधुनिक नेविगेशन और लैंडिंग सुविधाएं जल्द ही विमान ऑपरेटरों के लिए उपलब्ध होंगे। इसके लिए भारतीय वायुसेना के अफसरों ने विमान प्राधिकरण समेत संबंधित अधिकारियों से मुलाकात की है। जल्द ही सुविधा मिलने लगेगी।

कम दृश्यता के कारण नहीं उड़ सका था पीएम का विमान
28 दिसंबर 2021 को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का विशेष विमान भी चकेरी एयरपोर्ट से कम दृश्तया की वजह से उड़ान नहीं भर सका था। आईएलएस के उच्चीकृत न होने से ऐसा हुआ था। पीएम को सड़क मार्ग से लखनऊ होकर अमौसी हवाई अड्डे से नई दिल्ली के लिए जाना पड़ा था।

उड़ान नहीं भर सकी थी इंडिगो की फ्लाइट
रोड सेफ्टी वर्ल्ड सीरीज में खेलने आए दुनियाभर के खिलाड़ियों और उनके परिवार को ले जा रही इंडिगो की फ्लाइट भी 16 सितंबर 2022 को उड़ान नहीं भर सकी थी। शाम साढ़े छह बजे अंधेरे के कारण दृश्यता कम होने से 138 यात्रियों से भरे विमान को पायलट ने उड़ान भरने से मना कर दिया था।

एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी का था पुराना आईएलएस
चकेरी एयरपोर्ट पर कॉमर्शियल विमानों का संचालन एयरफोर्स की निर्भरता पर ही होता है। दरअसल अभी तक आईएलएस-3 (पुरानी तकनीकी का) भारतीय विमान प्राधिकरण का था, लेकिन अब आईएलएस कैटेगरी 2 भारतीय वायुसेना ने विकसित किया है। एयर ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल भी एयरफोर्स का है, जिसे एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी इस्तेमाल करती है।

350 मीटर की दृश्यता में उड़ सकेंगे विमान
अभी तक चकेरी एयरपोर्ट पर भारतीय विमानपत्तनम प्राधिकरण का आईएलएस कैटेगरी वन लगा था। इसमें 550 मीटर से 800 मीटर तक दृश्यता होने पर ही विमान चकेरी एयरपोर्ट से आ जा सकते थे। इस तंत्र से रात में विमानों का संचालन नहीं हो सकता था।

कोहरे और खराब मौसम में भी होगी आसानी
अब भारतीय वायुसेना कैटेगरी टू का आईएलएस लगने से 350 मीटर की दृश्यता तक दिखने पर भी विमान का परिचालन आसानी से हो सकेगा। कोहरे और खराब मौसम में भी हवाई जहाजों के उड़ान भरने में आसानी होगी। लखनऊ के अमौसी एयरपोर्ट पर आईएलएस कैटेगरी वन लगा है, जिसमें शून्य दृश्यता में भी विमानों का परिचालन एयरपोर्ट से आसानी से होता है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

