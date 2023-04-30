Notifications

Kannauj: प्रशासन फेल! मासूम की मौत के बाद बढ़ी दहशत, गली-गली टहल रहे आवारा कुत्ते, उठ रहे ये सवाल

Published Sun, 30 Apr 2023 11:24 AM IST
सार

Kannauj News: कन्नौज जिले में आवारा कुत्ते गली-गली टहल रहे हैं। इसके बावजूद अफसर बेखबर हैं और अब तक प्रशासन की ओर से कोई भी पहल नहीं की गई है।

आवारा कुत्ते - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

कन्नौज जिले में मासूम को नोच-नोच कर मार डालने वाले कुत्तों से शहर के लोगों में दहशत बढ़ी गई है। गली-गली मंडराते इस आवारा आतंक से लोग परेशान हैं। गर्मी में कुत्तों के काटने की संख्या में भी इजाफा हुआ है। इसके बावजूद जिला प्रशासन की ओर से कोई सकारात्मक पहल नहीं की जा रही है।


अमूमन हर रोज अस्पतालों में बड़ी संख्या में लोग कुत्ते के काटने पर इलाज करवाने पहुंच रहे हैं। तीन दिन पहले तो कुत्तों ने शहर के मकरंदनगर में आठ वर्ष के एक मासूम को नोच-नोचकर मार डाला। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में भी जानवर के नोचने से मौत की बात सामने आई।

इस घटना ने लोगों को झकझोर दिया पर प्रशासन का दिल नहीं पसीजा। नगर पालिका की ईओ नीलम सिंह का कहना है कि पालिका में कुत्तों को पकड़ने की कोई सुविधा या संसाधन नहीं है। जिला प्रशासन की ओर से कोई आदेश या निर्देश मिलेगा, तो उसी के मुताबिक कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी।

बांउड्री विहीन पूर्व माध्यम विद्यालय चचियापुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चारदीवारी के निर्माण की प्रक्रिया आरंभ
वहीं, ब्लॉक तालग्राम के 31 परिषदीय स्कूलों में चारदीवारी नहीं है। कुत्तों के बढ़ते हमलों को देखते हुए बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग इन स्कूलों में मनरेगा के माध्यम से चारदीवारी बनाने में जुट गया है। बीईओ का दावा है कि कई परिषदीय स्कूलों में चारदीवारी के निर्माण की प्रक्रिया आरंभ हो गई।

कुत्ते के काटने से बच्ची के पैर में घाव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
31 स्कूलों में नहीं है बाउंड्रीवाल 
ब्लॉक तालग्राम में कंपोजिट 28, पूर्व माध्यमिक विद्यालय 34 प्राथमिक 124, कुल 186 परिषदीय विद्यालय है। 31 में बाउंड्रीवाल नहीं है। बीआरसी लिपिक शिवम गुप्ता ने शनिवार को बाउंड्रीवॉल विहीन स्कूल के शिक्षकों, प्रधान और ग्राम सचिवों से जल्द निर्माण पूरा करने के लिए संपर्क भी किया है।

कुत्ते - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मनरेगा में प्रस्तावित है परिषदीय स्कूलों में चारदीवारी
खंड शिक्षाधिकारी अवनीश कुमार का कहना है कि मनरेगा के माध्यम से परिषदीय स्कूलों में चारदीवारी प्रस्तावित है। कुछ विद्यालयों में बाउंड्रीवॉल का काम शुरू हो गया है। बच्चों की सुरक्षा को देखते हुए चारदीवारी विहीन स्कूलों में जल्द निर्माण पूर्ण करा लिया जाएगा। 

कुत्ते - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इन विद्यालयों में नहीं बाउंड्रीवॉल
प्राथमिक विद्यालय नैपालपुर, चचियापुर, फिरोजपुर, खबरामऊ, बैसापुर, मवैइया, मझैइया, भवनियापुर, शकरहनी, नेकनामपुर गोविंदपुर, बरई, टिकुरियन मुडाला, पूर्व माध्यमिक विद्यालय दलापुर्वा अमोलर,नैपालपुर, चचियापुर, कंपोजिट विद्यालय महानगर समेत 31 विद्यालयों बाउंड्रीवॉल नहीं है।
