Kanpur

अ धवक्ताओं का नामांकन

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 06 Mar 2019 01:38 AM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
शिवली। मैथा तहसील के अधिवक्ता संघ की कार्यकारिणी के द्विवार्षिक चुनाव की प्रक्रिया नामांकन के साथ शुरू हो गई। मंगलवार को तहसील परिसर में भारी गहमागहमी के बीच नामांकन दाखिल किए गए। स्थानीय लायर्स एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए भूपेंद्र कुमार व सुधीर सिंह भदौरिया ने नामांकन दाखिल किए।

उपाध्यक्ष पद के लिए अनिल कुमार त्रिवेदी व अंकित सिंह, महामंत्री पद के लिए विनोद कुमार अवस्थी, प्रेमचंद वर्मा, बृजेंद्र स्वरूप कुशवाहा, सह मंत्री के लिए विवेक सिंह भदौरिया, कुलदीप कुमार ने नामांकन दाखिल किए। कोषाध्यक्ष पद के लिए राजीव दीक्षित, अनुज कुमार, रामचन्द्र आजाद, आडिटर पद के लिए रामनरेश, विपिन कुमार यादव और पुस्तकालयाध्यक्ष पद के लिए उमाकांत त्रिपाठी, विजयकांत दीक्षित ने अपने अपने नामांकन दाखिल किए। चुनाव अधिकारी अशोक त्रिवेदी, राजवीर सिंह ने बताया कि शांतिपूर्वक चुनाव प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है।



अध्यक्ष पद के लिए दो वकीलों ने भरे पर्चे
मैथा अधिवक्ता संघ चुनाव में महामंत्री पद पर तीन वकील मैदान में
फोटो संख्या 05एकेबीपी25- मैथा तहसील में नमांकन कराते अधिवक्ता।

