Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   सड़क किनारे मिला नवजात का शव

सड़क किनारे मिला नवजात का शव

Kanpur Bureau Updated Tue, 04 Dec 2018 01:08 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
सड़क किनारे मिला नवजात का शव
झींझक(कानपुर देहात)। मंगलपुर थाना के गढ़ी गांव में नवजात कन्या का शव मिलने से क्षेत्र में सनसनी फैल गयी। ग्रामीणों की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव कब्जे मे लेकर पोस्टमार्टम हेतु भेजा है।
सोमवार की सुबह थाना क्षेत्र के गढ़ी गांव के सामने सड़क किनारे एक नवजात कन्या का शव पड़ा देख ग्रामीणों मे सनसनी फैल गयी और देखते ही दखते वहां भीड़ जमा हो गयी भीड़ में मौजूद कुछ महिलायें भी थी, जो शव को देख कर बच्ची को फेकने वाली माँ को कोश रही थी। बाद मे ग्रामीणों की सूचना पर वहां पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे मे लेकर पोस्टमार्टम हेतु भेजा है।चौकी प्रभारी झीझक वीरेन्द्र यादव ने बताया की ग्रामीणों की सूचना पर शव को कब्जे मे लेकर पोस्टमार्टम हेतु भेजा गया है साथ ही यहा शव कहां से आया इसकी भी छानबीन की जा रही है।






