सैफई में वाहन चेकिंग से हड़कंप

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 01:26 AM IST
इटावा। सैफई थाना पुलिस ने कोतवाली के सामने वाहन चेकिंग अभियान चलाया। इससे हड़कंप मच गया। इस दौरान थानाध्यक्ष जीवाराम यादव ने कहा कि पुलिस जनता के साथ मित्रवत व्यवहार करके क्राइम पर कंट्रोल कर सकती है।
अपराधियों को हर कीमत पर सलाखों के पीछे भेजना पुलिस का पहला लक्ष्य है।

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

शादी समारोह में 5 साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म, मासूम की हालत गंभीर

यूपी में कानपुर के सचेंडी में बुधवार रात एक शादी समारोह के दौरान पांच साल की बच्ची को उठा ले जाकर दुष्कर्म किया गया। खून से लथपथ रोती बच्ची किसी तरह पंडाल के पास पहुंची तो ग्रामीणों को घटना की जानकारी हुई।

14 फरवरी 2019

तालाब में पानी भरने के लिए काटी खांदी
Kanpur

तालाब में पानी भरने के लिए काटी खांदी

14 फरवरी 2019

कृषक डाटा फीडिंग में पांचवें स्थान पर खिसका जनपद
Kanpur

कृषक डाटा फीडिंग में पांचवें स्थान पर खिसका जनपद

14 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

पूर्व विधायक के बेटे-दो साथियों पर मुकदमा, डॉक्टरों ने कहा- गिरफ्तारी न हुई तो हड़ताल कर देंगे

13 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

आगरा लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस-वे हादसाः 7 घायल, 2 की हालत नाजुक

13 फरवरी 2019

सीएम का पुतला फूंकने पर सपाइयों पर मुकदमा दर्ज
Kanpur

सीएम का पुतला फूंकने पर सपाइयों पर मुकदमा दर्ज

14 फरवरी 2019

दहेज हत्या में सास-ससुर व पति को सात-सात साल की कैद
Kanpur

दहेज हत्या में सास-ससुर व पति को सात-सात साल की कैद

14 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
Kanpur

मां बेटे करते थे प्रधानमंत्री ऑफिस में झूठी शिकायतें, पीएमओ ने लगा दी क्लास

12 फरवरी 2019

सांड़ के हमले से युवक की मौत
Kanpur

सांड़ के हमले से युवक की मौत

14 फरवरी 2019

दुर्घटना में युवक की मौत पर ग्रामीणों ने लगाया जाम
Kanpur

दुर्घटना में युवक की मौत पर ग्रामीणों ने लगाया जाम

14 फरवरी 2019

