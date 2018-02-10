अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   पांचवां दिन भी एआरटीओ में नहीं हुआ काम

पांचवां दिन भी एआरटीओ में नहीं हुआ काम

Kanpur Bureau Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 12:16 AM IST
फर्रुखाबाद। सहायक संभागीय परिवहन कार्यालय में स्थिति सुधरने के बजाए और बिगड़ती जा रही है। पांचवें दिन भी लाइसेंस रिन्यूवल व अन्य कार्य नहीं हो सके। उधर, सर्वर खराब होने से सभी काम बंद पड़े रहे। बाद में अवकाश से लौटे एआरटीओ से आवेदकों ने समस्याएं बताईं।


फतेहगढ़ स्थित सहायक संभागीय परिवहन कार्यालय के एआरटीओ के अवकाश पर जाने से कर्मचारियों ने आना भी बंद कर दिया था। इस कारण चार दिन से सभी पटलों पर सन्नाटा होने से काम ठप चल रहा था। पांचवें दिन सहायक संभागीय परिवहन अधिकारी संजय कुमार झा अवकाश से लौटे। जब काम शुरू हुआ तब सर्वर खराब हो गया। इस कारण पांचवें दिन भी ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनने, वाहनों के पंजीकरण, हस्तांतरण, फिटनेस व अन्य सभी

काम ठप बने रहे। एआरटीओ के आने पर आवेदकों ने उनको अपनी समस्याएं बताई। सर्वर खराब होने के कारण किसी भी आवेदक की समस्या का निराकरण नहीं हुआ। एआरटीओ संजय कुमार झा ने बताया कि सर्वर में खराबी के कारण काम प्रभावित हुआ है। जनता की समस्याओं का शीघ्र समाधान कराया जाएगा।

एआरटीओ में बंद रहा काम
पांचवें दिन छुट्टी से लौटे एआरटीओ से आवेदकों ने बताई समस्याएं
