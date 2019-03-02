शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   वाहन की टक्कर से युवक व वृद्धा घायल

वाहन की टक्कर से युवक व वृद्धा घायल

Kanpur Bureau Updated Sat, 02 Mar 2019 01:18 AM IST
पुखरायां। भोगनीपुर कोतवाली क्षेत्र मेें अलग-अलग हादसों में साइकिल सवार युवक और वृद्ध घायल हो गए। दोनों को गंभीर हालत में सीएचसी से जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया।

प्रहलादपुर गांव निवासी रविशंकर (25) शुक्रवार को साइकिल से पुखरायां बाजार से लौट रहे थे। बढ़ौली गंाव मोड़ के निकट वाहन ने उनकी साइकिल में टक्कर मार दी। राहगीरों ने घायल रविशंकर को सीएचसी पुखरायां पहुंचाया गया, जहां से जिला अस्पताल भेजा गया है। परिजन सीएचसी पहुंच गए थे।

इसी तरह नथुवांपुर गांव निवासी विश्वनाथसिंह (70) शुक्रवार की साइकिल को वाहन ने टक्कर मार दी। विश्वनाथ सरांय गांव से घर लौट रहे थे। परिजन घायल विश्वनाथ को सीएचसी पुखरायां ले गए, जहां से उन्हें भी जिला अस्पताल भेज दिया गया। पुत्र गोरेलाल ने बताया कि पिता ग्रामीणों ने हादसे में घायल होने की सूचना दी थी।



दोनों की हालत गंभीर, जिला अस्पताल रेफर

