Kanpur

हादसे में घायल दो युवक की मौत

Kanpur Bureau, Updated Sat, 02 Mar 2019 12:59 AM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
रसूलाबाद। अपनी शादी का निमंत्रण देकर ककवन से अपने गांव बड़ा गांव भिक्खी डेरापुर जा रहे बाइक सवार उर्वेश (26) सामने से आ रहे शिवली निवासी बाइक सवार अजय कुमार बिल्हौर रसूलाबाद रोड पर सहवाजपुर के पास टकराकर घायल हो गया। स्थनीय लोगों की मदद से घायलों को सीएचसी भेजा गया। जहां उर्वेश को चिकित्सक ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। जबकि गंभीर रूप से घायल अजय कुमार को हैलट रेफर कर दिया गया।

रुरा थाना क्षेत्र के बनवारीपुरवा गांव निवासी बलजीत (20) शुक्रवार शाम बाइक से गांव जा रहा था। तभी बरौला गांव के पास वाहन ने उसे टक्कर मार दी। इससे वह गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गया। स्थानीय लोगों की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घा.ल को इलाज के लिए एंबुलेंस से जिला अस्पताल भेजा। जहां उसकी उपचार के दौरान मौत हो ग्रई । कोतवाल ऋषिकांत शुक्ला ने बताया कि शव को कब्जे में लेकर परिजनों को सूचना भेज दी है। तहरीर मिलने पर कार्यवाही की जाएगी।

हादसे में घायल युवक की मौत, साथी घायल

