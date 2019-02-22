शहर चुनें

पाकिस्तान को सिखाएं सबक, शहीदों का लें बदला

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 22 Feb 2019 01:04 AM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
कानपुर देहात। गुरुवार को भारतीय किसान यूनियन के कार्यकर्ताओं ने माती स्थित कलक्ट्रेट परिसर में रैली निकाल पर आतंकी हमले की घटना पर रोष जताया। कार्यकर्ताओं ने शहीदों का बदला लेने व पाकिस्तान को सबक सिखाने की मांग की। वहीं आंतकवाद का पुतला फूंका।

भारतीय किसान यूनियन के महिला व पुरुष कार्यकर्ता गुरुवार सुबह कलेक्ट्रेट में एकत्र हुए। वहां पुलवामा हमले के शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी। इसके साथ ही हिंदुस्तान जिंदाबाद, पाकिस्तान मुर्दाबाद के नारे लगाते हुए रैली निकाली। रैली विकास भवन के सामने से होते हुए पुलिस आफिस, जिला पंचायत होते हुए कलक्ट्रेट में डीएम दफ्तर पहुंची। आतंकी हमले की घटना से आक्रोशित कार्यकर्ता ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ जमकर भड़ास निकाली।


वहीं जय जवान जय किसान के नारे लगाए और कलक्ट्रेट में आतंकवाद का पुतला फूंका। कार्यकर्ताओं ने डीएम के माध्यम से प्रधानमंत्री को ज्ञापन भेजा। इस दौरान जिलाध्यक्ष रशीद अहमद, रमेश यादव, रघुवीर सिंह, जयप्रकाश, रामशंकर आदि मौजूद रहे।




पाकिस्तान को सिखाएं सबक, शहीदों का लें बदला
कलक्ट्रेट में फूंका आतंकवाद का पुतला
फोटो संख्या-21 एकेबीपी10- आतंकवाद का पुतला फूंकते भाकियू कार्यकर्ता

कालिंद्री एक्सप्रेस के शौचालय में धमाका
Kanpur

कालिंदी एक्सप्रेस धमाकाः जैश एजेंट का खत, पीएम मोदी को लेकर दी यह धमकी

कानपुर से 40 किमी दूर बर्राजपुर (शिवराजपुर) रेलवे स्टेशन पर बुधवार देरशाम कालिंदी एक्सप्रेस (14723) की जनरल बोगी के शौचालय के पास जोरदार धमाका हुआ। धमाके से शौचालय और बैटरी बैकअप बॉक्स के परखचेे उड़ गए।

21 फरवरी 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव को लगा तगड़ा झटका
Kanpur

सपा-बसपा में सीटों का बंटवारा होते ही मुलायम को लगा झटका, सियासी गलियारे में हलचल तेज

21 फरवरी 2019

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर भीषण सड़क हादसा
Kanpur

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर भीषण सड़क हादसा, 6 लोगों की मौत

21 फरवरी 2019

अखिलेश यादव, मायावती
Kanpur

यूपी: सपा 37 और बसपा 38 सीटों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव, कानपुर समेत आसपास के जिलों की देखिए लिस्ट

21 फरवरी 2019

मुख्यमंत्री आज युवाओं से करेंगे मन की बात
Kanpur

मुख्यमंत्री आज युवाओं से करेंगे मन की बात

22 फरवरी 2019

आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं का हंगामा
Kanpur

आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं का हंगामा

22 फरवरी 2019

बस में महिला के जेवर और नगदी पार
Kanpur

बस में महिला के जेवर और नगदी पार

22 फरवरी 2019

दुकान के ताले तोड़ 80 हजार की नगदी पार
Kanpur

दुकान के ताले तोड़ 80 हजार की नगदी पार

22 फरवरी 2019

बसपा प्रत्याशी निशा सचान और पति को भाजपा ने निकाला
Kanpur

बसपा प्रत्याशी निशा सचान और पति को भाजपा ने निकाला, कहा- 'किसी काम नहीं आए दोनों'

21 फरवरी 2019

बैंक में टप्पेबाजों ने मां-बेटे को बनाया शिकार, 19 हजार ले गए
Kanpur

बैंक में टप्पेबाजों ने मां-बेटे को बनाया शिकार, 19 हजार ले गए

22 फरवरी 2019

