शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   भाकियू ने किया विकास भवन पर प्रदर्शन

भाकियू ने किया विकास भवन पर प्रदर्शन

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 15 Feb 2019 12:44 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
कानपुर देहात। छुट्टा मवेशियों से फसलों को बचाने समेत किसानों की समस्याओं को लेकर भाकियू ने गुरुवार को विकास भवन में प्रदर्शन कर सीडीओ को ज्ञापन सौंपा।

धरने में भाकियू टिकैत गुट के जिलाध्यक्ष रशीद अहमद ने कहा कि छुट्टा मवेशियों फसलों को बचाने के लिए प्रशासन जल्द व्यवस्था करे। अस्थाई आश्रय स्थलों में चारे पानी की व्यवस्था करके ही गोवंश बंद किए जाएं। किसान रात में खेतों पर डेरा डाले हैं फिर भी फसलों को बचा नहीं पा रहे हैं।

फसलों का समर्थन मूल्य तय करते वक्त किसान यूनियन का प्रतिनिधि शामिल करने की मांग की। माह के तीसरे बुधवार को किसान दिवस पर प्रगतिशील किसानों से उनकी राय व अनुभव को पुस्तकें छपवा कर बटवाने की मांग की। सिंचाई बंधु की बैठक नियमानुसार करके टेल तक पानी पहुंचाए जाने की मांग की। बीमित फसलों गेहूं, लाही, चना आदि का प्रीमियम सरकार की ओर से अदा किए जाने की मांग की गई। कार्यकर्ताओं ने नारेबाजी कर सीडीओ महेंद्र कुमार राय को ज्ञापन सौंपा।



भाकियू ने किया विकास भवन पर प्रदर्शन
छुट्टा मवेशियों से फसलों को बचाने के लिए सौंपा सीडीओ को ज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

'वैलेंटाइन डे' पर नेहा कक्कड़ की जिंदगी में लौट आया प्यार, देखकर खुद को भी नहीं हुआ यकीन

14 फरवरी 2019

नेहा कक्कड़
neha kakkar
नेहा कक्कड़
नेता कक्कड़
Bollywood

'वैलेंटाइन डे' पर नेहा कक्कड़ की जिंदगी में लौट आया प्यार, देखकर खुद को भी नहीं हुआ यकीन

14 फरवरी 2019

Cricket News

एक 'सीडी' ने कराई जहीर-सागरिका की शादी, मजहब की दीवारें तोड़ पेश की प्यार की मिसाल

14 फरवरी 2019

जहीर खान, सागरिका घाटगे
जहीर खान, सागरिका घाटगे
जहीर खान, सागरिका घाटगे
जहीर खान, सागरिका घाटगे
Cricket News

एक 'सीडी' ने कराई जहीर-सागरिका की शादी, मजहब की दीवारें तोड़ पेश की प्यार की मिसाल

14 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

मधुबाला ही नहीं, इन मुस्लिम एक्ट्रेस ने भी धर्म बदलकर रखा बॉलीवुड में कदम, कमाई शोहरत

14 फरवरी 2019

एक्ट्रेस
madhubala
Reena Roy
tabu
Bollywood

मधुबाला ही नहीं, इन मुस्लिम एक्ट्रेस ने भी धर्म बदलकर रखा बॉलीवुड में कदम, कमाई शोहरत

14 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Pulwama Exclusive

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
इनसेट में फिदायीन हमला करने वाला आतंकी
Jammu

सबसे बड़ा आत्मघाती हमला: पुलवामा में सीआरपीएफ काफिले को उड़ाया, 42 जवान शहीद, 40 घायल

15 फरवरी 2019

मोबाइल बनाने के दौरान निकाल ली थी महिला की फोटो
Kanpur

विदेश जाते समय पति ने कहा- कोई जरूरत हो तो मेरे दोस्त के पास चली जाना, फिर उसी ने किया ये गंदा काम

14 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की खूबसूरत अभिनेत्रियों में शुमार मधुबाला की 10 फिल्मों के किस्से करेंगे हैरान, यहां पढ़िए

14 फरवरी 2019

madhubala
mughal e azam
madhubala
madhubala
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की खूबसूरत अभिनेत्रियों में शुमार मधुबाला की 10 फिल्मों के किस्से करेंगे हैरान, यहां पढ़िए

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

16वीं लोकसभा के अंतिम दिन सदन में भंग हुई भाषा की मर्यादा

14 फरवरी 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल सरकार के चार वर्ष: इन चार बड़े विवादों से गरमाई रही राजनीति

14 फरवरी 2019

सीबीएसई परीक्षा
Delhi NCR

सीबीएसई बोर्ड: 33 फीसदी प्रश्न होंगे वैकल्पिक, परीक्षाओं में बैठेंगे 31,14,831 छात्र

14 फरवरी 2019

RBI can again reduce key rates
Business

आरबीआई फिर घटा सकता है मुख्य दरें, अप्रैल में कम हो सकते हैं 25 आधार अंक

14 फरवरी 2019

Bhagavad Gita
India News

भगवद् गीता की मदद से डायबिटीज का इलाज संभव, रिसर्च में खुलासा

13 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
venkatesh and jayanti
Cricket News

तलाकशुदा जयंती से इश्क कर बैठे थे वेंकटेश प्रसाद, बिन कुंबले नहीं हो पाती शादी

14 फरवरी 2019

US job openings jump to record high of 7.3 million
America

अमेरिका में बंपर नौकरियों का बना रिकॉर्ड, दो दशकों के बाद आंकड़ा इतना ऊपर

13 फरवरी 2019

शादी का कार्ड
Gorakhpur

बेटी के शादी कार्ड पर सपोर्ट फार मोदी छपवाया, लिखा- 'उपहार नहीं चुनाव में मोदी को वोट करें'

12 फरवरी 2019

सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट
Gorakhpur

याद आया गहरी आत्मीयता वाला पुरसुकून आलिंगन, सोशल मीडिया पर नए रूप में मनाया जा रहा है वेलेंटाइन वीक

12 फरवरी 2019

cricket ball
Cricket News

अपनों ने ठुकराया, गैरों ने अपनाया...दूसरे राज्यों में जलवा बिखेर रहे दिल्ली के दिलेर 

12 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

एसएसपी अनंत देव
Kanpur

पुलवामा में आतंकी हमले के बाद कानपुर में जारी हुआ अलर्ट, सुरक्षा एजेंसियां हुईं चौकन्नी

पुलवामा में आतंकी हमला होने के बाद शहर पुलिस सहित सुरक्षा एजेंसियां भी चौकन्नी हो गई हैं। एसएसपी ने शहर में अलर्ट जारी कर दिया है। एसएसपी ने सभी थानेदारों को क्षेत्रों में सतर्कता से गश्त करने के आदेश दिए हैं।

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
अनुशासन ही जीवन में दिलाता है सफलता-
Kanpur

अनुशासन ही जीवन में दिलाता है सफलता-

15 फरवरी 2019

कार पलटने से युवक की मौत, दो घायल
Kanpur

कार पलटने से युवक की मौत, दो घायल

15 फरवरी 2019

अंतिमा उर्फ रोली (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

सुल्तानपुर से लापता महिला ने ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर जान दी

14 फरवरी 2019

परिषदीय स्कूलों में एप्रिन पहन कर खाना बनाएंगी रसोइयां
Kanpur

परिषदीय स्कूलों में एप्रिन पहन कर खाना बनाएंगी रसोइयां

15 फरवरी 2019

मुआवजे के लिए शव रखकर लगाया जाम
Kanpur

मुआवजे के लिए शव रखकर लगाया जाम

15 फरवरी 2019

मौसम बिगड़ने से किसान परेशान
Kanpur

मौसम बिगड़ने से किसान परेशान

15 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

एक ऐप के जरिये कारोबारी से ठगी, ये खबर आपको बहुत बड़ी सीख दे सकती है

14 फरवरी 2019

भारतीय किसान यूनियन ने धरना दिया
Kanpur

भाकियू का सड़क पर धरना, करना पड़ा रूट डायवर्जन

14 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

हेलमेट लगाकर आया लुटेरा, झपट्टा मारकर होटल संचालिका से लूट ली चेन

14 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

जहरीली शराब से हुई मौतों के बाद कानपुर में अवैध शराब पर शिकंजा, पुलिस की बड़ी कार्रवाई

उत्तर प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड में जहरीली शराब पीने से से अब तक 100 से ज्यादा मौते हो चुकी है जिसको देख कर अब कानपुर प्रशासन भी हरकत में आ गया है और जिले में उन जगहों पर छापा मारा है जहाँ अवैध तरीके से शराब बनाई जा रही थी।

12 फरवरी 2019

मिड डे मील 1:41

स्कूल में बच्चों के साथ कुत्तों ने भी खाया मिड डे मील, अब सता रहा है डर!

11 फरवरी 2019

ऑनलाइन खाना 2:41

ऑनलाइन खाना मंगाने वाले लोग रहें सावधान,आपके साथ भी हो सकता है धोखा

9 फरवरी 2019

क्राइम न्यूज 1:15

प्रोफेसर पर छात्रा ने लगाया रेप का आरोप, अश्लील वीडियो बना करता था ब्लैकमेल

9 फरवरी 2019

शादी का कार्ड 3:04

शादी के कार्ड पर छापी अखिलेश यादव को वोट देने की अपील

8 फरवरी 2019

Related

डेमो
Kanpur

मां बेटे करते थे प्रधानमंत्री ऑफिस में झूठी शिकायतें, पीएमओ ने लगा दी क्लास

12 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
Kanpur

बैंक बार-बार बांट रहा है पीएम आवास के पुराने फार्म, आवंटियों ने काटा हंगामा

14 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

शादी समारोह में 5 साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म, मासूम की हालत गंभीर

14 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

पूर्व विधायक के बेटे-दो साथियों पर मुकदमा, डॉक्टरों ने कहा- गिरफ्तारी न हुई तो हड़ताल कर देंगे

13 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
Kanpur

पांच गोवंशों के अवशेष मिलने से मचा हड़कंप, पुलिस के हाथ-पांव फूले

12 फरवरी 2019

गमगीन बैठे मृतक के माता-पिता
Kanpur

मंडी इंस्पेक्टर के बेटे का मिला शव, पिता का आरोप- हत्या करने के बाद फांसी पर लटकाया

13 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.