ग्राम प्रधान को दी जान से मरने की धमकी

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 02:18 AM IST
ग्राम प्रधान को जान से मरने की धमकी
पतारा (कानपुर)। विकास खंड की गांव पंचायत बलहापारा के ग्राम प्रधान ज्ञानेंद्र नारायण उर्फ रामूसिंह ने गांव पंचायत के मजरा बिराहिनपुर निवासी दो लोगों के खिलाफ जान से मारने की धमकी देने, दरवाजे के बाहर खड़े होकर गाली-गलौज और लाइसेंसी असलहों से फायर करने की शिकायत पुलिस चौकी पतारा में की है। ग्राम प्रधान ने एसएसपी को मेल पर शिकायत भेजी है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

