नक्सली हमले में उन्नाव का जवान शहीद

Kanpur Bureau Updated Tue, 19 Mar 2019 12:53 AM IST
नक्सली हमले में उन्नाव का जवान शहीद
उन्नाव। छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में सोमवार शाम नक्सलियों द्वारा किए गए आईईडी विस्फोट में शहर के कब्बाखेड़ा निवासी शशिकांत तिवारी शहीद हो गए। वह सीआरपीएफ की 231वीं बटालियन में तैनात थे।
उन्नाव के माखी थाना के बेलसी गांव के मूल निवासी सीआरपीएफ जवान शशिकांत तिवारी (42) 16 जनवरी को वह छुट्टी पर आए थे और 31 जनवरी को वापस दंतेवाड़ा गए थे। सोमवार शाम सीआरपीएफ हेडक्वार्टर से पत्नी अनीता तिवारी पति शशिकांत के नक्सली हमले में शहीद होने की सूचना दी गई। कानपुर के चौबेपुर मायके में सूचना पाकर अनीता बिलख पड़ी तो पूरे परिवार में कोहराम मच गया। रात करीब 11 बजे वह बच्चों के साथ अपने घर कब्बाखेड़ा लौटी। देर रात तक रिश्तेदारों और मोहल्ले के लोगों की भीड़ लगी रही। रात दस बजे प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के भी शहीद के घर पहुंचने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया। जेल चौकी इंचार्ज देवेंद्र सिंह, कोतवाल दिनेश चंद्र मिश्रा, एसडीएम सदर दिनेश कुमार, सिटी मजिस्ट्रेट राकेश कुमार भी पहुंचे और उन्होंने परिजनों को ढांढस बंधाया।

