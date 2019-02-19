शहर चुनें

Kannauj ›   टुडे इन सिटी...

टुडे इन सिटी...

Kanpur Bureau Updated Tue, 19 Feb 2019 12:27 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
टुडे इन सिटी...
सूर्योदय-6.41
सूर्यास्त-5.59
............
तापमान...
अधिकतम-25.2
न्यूनतम-11.6
..........
आज के कार्यक्रम....
कनेक्शन पाओ अभियान
सुबह 10 बजे: बिजली विभाग के कार्यालयों में कटिया हटाओ, कनेक्शन पाओ अभियान के तहत कनेक्शन वितरण होगा। यह जानकारी एक्सईएन शादाब अहमद ने दी।
..........
खुले रहेंगे बिजली कार्यालय
सुबह 10 बजे: रविदास जयंती पर सार्वजनिक अवकाश के बाद भी सभी बिजली कार्यालय खुले रहेंगे। उपभोक्ता बकाया जमा कर सकते हैं।
...............
महाआरती
शाम सात बजे: शहर के सिद्धपीठ बाबा गौरीशंकर मंदिर में महाआरती और प्रसाद वितरण का आयोजन होगा।

Most Read

100 rupee
Kannauj

95 हजार किसानों का डाटा पोर्टल पर भेजा

प्रधानमंत्री सम्मान निधि योजना में जिला प्रशासन एड़ी से चोटी का जोर लगाए हुए है। तीनों तहसीलों में करीब एक सैकड़ा से अधिक कर्मचारियों, अफसरों व अन्य विभागों के कंप्यूटर आपरेटरों को लगाकर सत्यापन के बाद किसानों के डाटा क ी फीडिंग कराई जा रही है।

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
फेसबुक पर पीएम के खिलाफ की अभद्र टिप्पणी
Kannauj

फेसबुक पर पीएम के खिलाफ की अभद्र टिप्पणी

19 फरवरी 2019

जितिन प्रसाद को कन्नौज से चुनाव मैदान में उतार सकती है कांग्रेस
Kannauj

जितिन प्रसाद को कन्नौज से चुनाव मैदान में उतार सकती है कांग्रेस

18 फरवरी 2019

मोबाइल चुरा भाग रहे चोर को पकड़ा
Kannauj

मोबाइल चुरा भाग रहे चोर को पकड़ा

19 फरवरी 2019

computer
Kannauj

50 शिक्षण संस्थाओं व मदरसा संचालकों ने डाटा दुरुस्त किया

19 फरवरी 2019

हाईवे पर लगे जाम में फंसे वाहन।
Kannauj

भूसे की झाल फटने से हाईवे पर लगा जाम

19 फरवरी 2019

वर्षा ऋतु में प्याज-धनिया की पैदावार देगी तीन गुना आमदनी
Kannauj

वर्षा ऋतु में प्याज-धनिया की पैदावार देगी तीन गुना आमदनी

19 फरवरी 2019

दवा के धोखे पी लिया जहरीला पदार्थ, हालत बिगड़ी
Kannauj

दवा के धोखे पी लिया जहरीला पदार्थ, हालत बिगड़ी

19 फरवरी 2019

शहीद के पिता अमर सिंह से शोक संवेदना व्यक्त करते पूर्व विधायक अरविंदप्रताप सिंह।
City and States Archives

जवानों के बलिदान को यूं ही बेकार न जाने दें

18 फरवरी 2019

इब्राहिपुर से आज भी 40 जवान देश की सीमा पर
Kannauj

इब्राहिपुर से आज भी 40 जवान देश की सीमा पर

18 फरवरी 2019

