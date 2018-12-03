शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
ट्रकों में टक्कर के बाद लगी आग, 2 के जिंदा जलने की खबर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, झांसी Updated Mon, 03 Dec 2018 03:57 PM IST
टक्कर
टक्कर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
बबीना थाना इलाके में झररघाट के पास हाइवे पर हुई दो ट्रकों में टक्कर के बाद आग लग गई। इस दुर्घटना में दो के जिंदा जलने की खबर है। खबर मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई है। 
टक्कर और आग लगने की खबर फायर बिग्रेड को भी दे दी गई है। दुर्घटना के बाद हुई आगजनी के बाद हाइवे पर जाम की स्थिति पैदा हो गई। हालात को काबू करने की कोशिश की जा रही है। 

highway trucks collide deaths
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
