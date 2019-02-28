शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Jhansi ›   two people died in road accident in jhansi

झांसी: तेज रफ्तार कार पलटी, 2 की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, झांसी Updated Thu, 28 Feb 2019 06:10 PM IST
Demo
Demo
ख़बर सुनें
झांसी के ललितपुर में महरौनी कोतवाली अंतर्गत और मध्यप्रदेश के टीकमगढ़ बॉर्डर तेज रफ्तार सफारी गाड़ी पलटी गई। जिससे गाड़ी में सवार 2 युवकों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि तीन अन्य गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। सभी घायलों को झांसी रेफर किया गया है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

India says to pakistan return the pilot safely
India News

पाकिस्तान को कड़ा संदेश और मौका देकर भारत ने कहा पायलट सुरक्षित लौटाओ

28 फरवरी 2019

Fatima Bhutto
India News

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री की पोती ने की भारतीय पायलट की रिहाई की मांग

28 फरवरी 2019

भारत-पाकिस्तान लड़ाकू विमान
India News

मिग 29 vs एफ 16, मिराज vs चेंगडू, सुखोई vs थंडर...किसमें है कितना दम 

27 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
एफ16 और मिग21 लड़ाकू विमान
India News

अभिनंदन वर्तमान ने मार गिराया था पाकिस्तान का एफ-16 विमान

28 फरवरी 2019

Cricket News

मैक्सवेल ने शतक जमाकर लगाई रिकॉर्ड्स की झड़ी, टीम इंडिया को लगा सबसे बड़ा झटका

28 फरवरी 2019

Glenn Maxwell
ग्लेन मैक्सवेल
ग्लेन मैक्सवेल
ग्लेन मैक्सवेल
Cricket News

मैक्सवेल ने शतक जमाकर लगाई रिकॉर्ड्स की झड़ी, टीम इंडिया को लगा सबसे बड़ा झटका

28 फरवरी 2019

Samsung Galaxy M30-1
Gadgets

ट्रिपल कैमरे वाला सबसे सस्ता Samsung Galaxy M30 स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, पढ़ें सेल और कीमत के बारे में

27 फरवरी 2019

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
विज्ञापन
road accident people died in road accident accident in jhansi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Indian Airforce
India News

बालाकोट: फैक्टरी में तैयार मानव बम भारत, अफगानिस्तान, ईरान और बलूचिस्तान में भेजे जाते थे

28 फरवरी 2019

सुषमा स्वराज (फाइल फोटो)
China

सुषमा ने जैश-ए-मोहम्मद की हकीकत सामने रखी तो चीन ने दिया पाकिस्तान को झटका

27 फरवरी 2019

Border
India News

राजस्थान से लगती भारत-पाक सीमा पर तीनों सेना ने कमर कसी, धारा 144 लागू

28 फरवरी 2019

kim-trump
World

वियतनाम में जहां अमेरिका ने बम गिराए थे वहीं मिले ट्रंप-किम, पहली बार साथ में डिनर भी किया 

28 फरवरी 2019

Narendra Modi
Delhi NCR

पीएम ने रात भर जागकर रखी एयर स्ट्राइक पर नजर, तभी किया आराम जब...

27 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
Jaish Training Camp
India News

बालाकोट: जैश-ए-मोहम्मद कैंप की वो तस्वीरें जहां आतंकियों को दिया जाता था प्रशिक्षण

27 फरवरी 2019

PM Modi
India News

दो दशक बाद फिर राष्ट्रवाद के साये में होगा आम चुनाव, 1999 में वाजपेयी ने बचा ली थी सरकार

27 फरवरी 2019

Melvyn Mansell
Bizarre News

हर रात शख्स को लगता है जैसे मुंह में कुछ चल रहा है, बताई इसके पीछे की हैरान करने वाली सच्चाई

27 फरवरी 2019

मिराज-2000
Agra

आतंकियों को मार गिराने वाला मिराज-2000 एक्सप्रेसवे से भी भर चुका है उड़ान

27 फरवरी 2019

मिराज विमान
Jammu

जानिए भारतीय वायुसेना के मिराज-2000 विमान के बारे में सब कुछ, जिससे पीओके में की गई बमबारी

26 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रशासन
Jhansi

मौसम ने दिखाए अलग-अलग रंग

झांसी। बुधवार को मौसम के कई रंग देखने को मिले। सुबह सर्द हवाओं से सर्दी बढ़ी रही। दोपहर में बादलों की आवाजाही के बीच अच्छी धूप खिली रही, जिससे लोगों ने गर्माहट महसूस की। शाम को एकाएक तेज बारिश हो गई।

28 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
वार्ड 36 में तेजी से घूमा विकास का पहिया-City
Jhansi

वार्ड 36 में तेजी से घूमा विकास का पहिया-City

28 फरवरी 2019

विजिलेंस जांच से जुड़े अभिलेख मांगे
Jhansi

विजिलेंस जांच से जुड़े अभिलेख मांगे

28 फरवरी 2019

एफआईआर
Jhansi

शहीद सैनिकों की पत्नियों पर की आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी, एसएसपी ने दिए एफआईआर के निर्देश

25 फरवरी 2019

हीला हवाली से लटकी स्कूलों की मरम्मत-City
Jhansi

हीला हवाली से लटकी स्कूलों की मरम्मत-City

28 फरवरी 2019

हत्या में चार को आजीवन कारावास की सजा-Lalitpur
Jhansi

हत्या में चार को आजीवन कारावास की सजा-Lalitpur

27 फरवरी 2019

Jyotiraditya scindia
Jhansi

सैनिकों को पर्याप्त हथियार नहीं दे रही केंद्र सरकार: ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया

24 फरवरी 2019

जिले में पकड़े गये चार नकलची-CTY
Jhansi

जिले में पकड़े गये चार नकलची-CTY

27 फरवरी 2019

‘लक्ष्मी’ की बरसात, महानगर होगा ‘खास’
Jhansi

‘लक्ष्मी’ की बरसात, महानगर होगा ‘खास’

27 फरवरी 2019

पथरीली जमीन पर कैसे तराशे खेल कॅरियर
Jhansi

पथरीली जमीन पर कैसे तराशे खेल कॅरियर

27 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

एक दिन का पीएम बनाए जाने पर ये था बरेली के लोगों का जवाब

अमर उजाला का चुनावी रथ पहुंच चुका है बरेली। यहां हमारी टीम ने स्थानीय लोगों से की बातचीत और पूछा कि अगर उन्हें एक दिन का पीएम बनाया जाए तो वो सबसे पहले क्या काम करेगें। सुनिए क्या बोले बरेली के लोग।

28 फरवरी 2019

दीपक 0:59

बडगाम में शहीद हुआ कानपुर का लाल, योगी सरकार के मंत्री ने परिवार को बंधाया ढांढस

27 फरवरी 2019

अमित शाह 3:11

गाजीपुर मे बोलते हुए अमित शाह ने सेना को दी बधाई,कहा देश आतंकवाद बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगा

26 फरवरी 2019

अखिलेश 0:31

पीओके में भारतीय वायुसेना की कार्रवाई के बाद ये बोले अखिलेश यादव

26 फरवरी 2019

आगरा 1:46

आगरा से सामने आया सनसनीखेज मामला, कारोबारी के घर में मिले तीन शव

25 फरवरी 2019

Related

प्रशासन
Jhansi

सेहत का जाना हाल और दिया परामर्श

27 फरवरी 2019

टंकी निर्माण में रोड़ा बन रहे पत्थर
Jhansi

टंकी निर्माण में रोड़ा बन रहे पत्थर

27 फरवरी 2019

प्रशासन
Jhansi

सेना के पराक्रम को पूरे शहर ने सराहा

27 फरवरी 2019

हड़ताल को लेकर जूनियर डॉक्टरों में दो फाड़ -City
Jhansi

हड़ताल को लेकर जूनियर डॉक्टरों में दो फाड़ -City

27 फरवरी 2019

मानिकपुरा गांव में पहुंची बिजली
Jhansi

मानिकपुरा गांव में पहुंची बिजली

27 फरवरी 2019

सपा- इसी महीने हो सकती है प्रत्याशी की घोषणा
Jhansi

सपा- इसी महीने हो सकती है प्रत्याशी की घोषणा

25 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.