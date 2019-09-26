शहर चुनें

ओटीपी बताते ही खाते से निकल गए 49 हजार

Jhansi Bureau Updated Thu, 26 Sep 2019 08:09 PM IST
झांसी। एटीएम कार्ड बदलवाने के नाम पर साइबर ठगों ने एक डिप्टी सीर्टीआई के खाते की जानकारी लेकर 49 हजार रुपये निकाल लिए। ओटीपी पूछने के कुछ समय बाद ही खाते से निकली रकम का मैसेज देखकर वह घबरा गए। मामले की सूचना पुलिस से की है, इसकी जांच साइबर सेल करेगी।
थाना कोतवाली के छनियापुरा मोहल्ला निवासी विक्की अहिरवार भोपाल मंडल में डिप्टी सीटीआई के पद पर कार्यरत हैं। 23 सितंबर को वह साबरमती एक्सप्रेस में ड्यूटी कर रहे थे। इसी बीच उनके मोबाइल पर बैंक अधिकारी का फोन आया, जिसने एटीएम बदलवाने की बात कही। इसके एवज मेें उन्होंने खाते की जानकारी दी और कुछ समय बाद आए आए ओटीपी को बताते ही उनके खाते से 49 हजार रुपये निकल गए। मोबाइल पर रकम निकलने का मैसेज देखकर वह घबरा गए। उन्होंने तत्काल बैंक से संपर्क कर एटीएम ब्लॉक कराया। झांसी पहुंचकर उन्होंने नवाबाद पुलिस से मामले की शिकायत की है। इसके पहले भी महानगर में एटीएम बदलवाने के नाम पर लोग ठगी का शिकार हो चुके हैं।
