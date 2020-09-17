शहर चुनें
झांसी : बेरोजगारी के विरोध में इलाइट चौराहे पर एनएसयूआई और महिला कार्यकर्ताओं ने चाय बना कर किया प्रदर्शन 

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, झांसी Updated Thu, 17 Sep 2020 04:57 PM IST
इलाइट चौराहे पर प्रदर्शन करते कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता
इलाइट चौराहे पर प्रदर्शन करते कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
बेरोजगारी के विरोध में गुरुवार को झांसी के इलाइट चौराहा पर एनएसयूआई और महिला कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं ने चाय बनाकर प्रदर्शन किया।
jhansi nsui women congress protest unemployment

