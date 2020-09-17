{"_id":"5f6348098ebc3e0f503b698d","slug":"jhansi-nsui-and-women-congress-members-protest-over-unemployment-by-making-tea","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 : \u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u091a\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u090f\u0938\u092f\u0942\u0906\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u092f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
झांसी : बेरोजगारी के विरोध में इलाइट चौराहे पर एनएसयूआई और महिला कार्यकर्ताओं ने चाय बना कर किया प्रदर्शन
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, झांसी
Updated Thu, 17 Sep 2020 04:57 PM IST
इलाइट चौराहे पर प्रदर्शन करते कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेरोजगारी के विरोध में गुरुवार को झांसी के इलाइट चौराहा पर एनएसयूआई और महिला कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं ने चाय बनाकर प्रदर्शन किया।
