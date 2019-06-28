शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Jhansi

राजगढ़ में सीएनजी पंप शुरू

Jhansi Bureau Updated Fri, 28 Jun 2019 01:21 AM IST
राजगढ़ में सीएनजी पंप शुरू
झांसी। ललितपुर मार्ग पर राजगढ़ स्थित पेट्रोल पंप प्रकाश मोटर्स पर बृहस्पतिवार को सीएनजी पंप की शुरुआत हुई। शुभारंभ सहायक संभागीय परिवहन अधिकारी सिद्धार्थ यादव ने किया। इस अवसर पर सेंट्रल यूपी गैस लिमिटेड के प्रबंध निदेशक राजन द्विवेदी और वाणिज्य निदेशक प्रदीप गोयल ने बताया कि सीएनजी वातावरण में प्रदूषण कम रखने में लाभकारी है। हवा से हल्की होने की वजह से दूसरे इंधन की तुलना में काफी सुरक्षित भी है। इस मौके पर राजीव बब्बर, सुधीर चुघ, दिनेश अग्रवाल, सुदीप बब्बर, बलवान सिंह, संदीप साहू आदि मौजूद रहे।

cng pump in jhansi compressed natural gas
