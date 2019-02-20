शहर चुनें

Jhansi

जीआईसी, हाफिज सिद्दीकी में जचेंगी उतर पुस्तिकाएं

Jhansi Bureau, Updated Wed, 20 Feb 2019 01:17 AM IST
जीआईसी, हाफिज सिद्दीकी में जचेंगी उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं
झांसी। उत्तर प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद की वार्षिक परीक्षाएं दो मार्च को समाप्त हो जाएंगी। उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं का मूल्यांकन आठ मार्च से शुरू होगा। एक बार फिर यह मूल्यांकन नेशनल हाफिज सिद्दीकी इंटर कॉलेज व राजकीय इंटर कॉलेज में होगा। इसका प्रस्ताव बोर्ड को भेजा गया है।
बीते सात फरवरी से हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट की सालाना परीक्षाएं शुरू हुई थीं। हिंदी, अंग्रेजी सहित कई प्रमुख विषयों की परीक्षाएं हो चुकी हैं। बोर्ड ने अब उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं के जांचने की तैयारियां तेजी कर ली हैं। इस बार मूल्यांकन कार्य 15 दिन में पूर्ण होना है। इसी क्रम में जिला विद्यालय निरीक्षक दफ्तर से मूल्यांकन केंद्र के लिए दो विद्यालयों के नाम भेजे गए हैं, जिनकी मंजूरी का इंतजार है। जिला विद्यालय निरीक्षक डॉ. नीरज कुमार पांडेय ने बताया कि जिले में कितनी उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं जांची जाएंगी और कितने परीक्षक जांचने में लगेंगे इस पर जल्द ही बोर्ड द्वारा निर्देश जारी किए जाएंगे। गौरतलब है कि जनपद के 63 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर बोर्ड परीक्षाएं हो रही हैं, इनमें 47 हजार से अधिक परीक्षार्थी पंजीकृत हैं।








प्रशासन
Jhansi

अन्ना जानवर नहीं पहुंचा पाते हैं तुलसी को नुकसान

झांसी। आयुर्वेद और धार्मिक दृष्टि से तुलसी का व्यापक महत्व है। यही वजह है कि तुलसी हमेशा जन - जन में उपयोगी रही है। किसानों के अनुसार तुलसी की फसल जलवायु परिवर्तन, आवारा जानवरों की समस्या से मुक्त है।

20 फरवरी 2019

प्रशासन
Jhansi

दूसरे दिन भी हड़ताल पर रहे बीएसएनएल के कर्मचारी

20 फरवरी 2019

स्वाइन फ्लू के दस्तक देते ही स्वास् थ्य विभाग अलर्ट-City
Jhansi

स्वाइन फ्लू के दस्तक देते ही स्वास् थ्य विभाग अलर्ट-City

20 फरवरी 2019

परिवर्तित मार्ग से गुजरेंगी कानपुर ट्रैक की ट्रेनें
Jhansi

परिवर्तित मार्ग से गुजरेंगी कानपुर ट्रैक की ट्रेनें

20 फरवरी 2019

घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस
Jhansi

सिरफिरे युवक ने एकतरफा प्रेम में काटी युवती की गर्दन, खुद पर भी किया हमला

19 फरवरी 2019

जल्द स्टेशन पर खुलेगी चाइल्ड हेल्प डेस्क
Jhansi

जल्द स्टेशन पर खुलेगी चाइल्ड हेल्प डेस्क

20 फरवरी 2019

युवती की गला रेतकर हत्या, सिरफिरे ने खुद पर भी चलाया चाकू
Jhansi

युवती की गला रेतकर हत्या, सिरफिरे ने खुद पर भी चलाया चाकू

20 फरवरी 2019

प्रियंका उठा सकती उड़द खरीद व खाद गड़बड़ी का मामला
Jhansi

प्रियंका उठा सकती उड़द खरीद व खाद गड़बड़ी का मामला

20 फरवरी 2019

भाजपा पार्षदों ने नेता सदन बदलने को लिया निर्णय
Jhansi

भाजपा पार्षदों ने नेता सदन बदलने को लिया निर्णय

20 फरवरी 2019

प्रशासन
Jhansi

व्यक्तित्व विकास की बाधा है झिझक

20 फरवरी 2019

