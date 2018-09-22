शहर चुनें

बरसात की खबर --

Jhansi Bureau Updated Sat, 22 Sep 2018 01:37 AM IST
बरसे कारे बदरा, ठंडक बढ़ी
- दो दिन बारिश की संभावना
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
झांसी। सितंबर की शुरुआत में हुई झमाझम बारिश के दो सप्ताह बाद मौसम ने अचानक करवट बदली और तेज बरसात हुई। इससे मौसम में ठंडक घुल गई।
अच्छी बारिश के बाद मानसूनी सीजन विदा हो गया था। दो सप्ताह से मौसम साफ बना हुआ था। दिन भर चटख धूप खिल रही है, जिससे तापमान बढ़ गया और डेंगू व मलेरिया के मरीजों की भरमार हो गई। लेकिन, शुक्रवार को सुबह से ही मौसम का मिजाज बदला हुआ था। ठंडी हवाएं चलने से मौसम ठंडा हो गया। जो लोग पंखे की हवा में सो रहे थे, उन्हें बिना पंखे के सोना पड़ा। दिन में बादल और गहरा गए। दोपहर में बूंदाबांदी शुरू हो गई और करीब डेढ़ बजे से तेज बरसात शुरू हो गई। बीच- बीच में तेज बरसात हुई। यह सिलसिला देर रात आठ बजे तक चलता रहा।
मौसम विभाग ने शनिवार को बरसात होने, रविवार को बादल छाए रहने और फिर आसमान साफ होेने की संभावना जताई है। शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 28 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 24 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

