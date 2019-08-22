शहर चुनें

Incoming of shopkeepers and sports showers started in the fair premises

मेला परिसर में दुकानदारों व खेल तमाशे वालों की आवक शुरू

Aligarh Bureau Updated Thu, 22 Aug 2019 12:18 AM IST
मेला परिसर में दुकानदारों व खेल तमाशे वालों का आना शुरू
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हाथरस
हाथरस। मेला श्रीदाऊजी महाराज प्रांगण में मेले का शुभारंभ 2 सितंबर से होगा। इसे लेकर जिला प्रशासन के साथ साथ मेले में कार्यक्रम लेने वाले संयोजकों ने अपनी अपनी तैयारियों को तेज कर दिया है।
मेला प्रांगण में लगने वाले मौत का कुआं, खेल-तमाशे, झूले आदि लगाने वालों का आना शुरू हो गया है। सभी ने अपनी अपनी दुकानों को बनाने सजाने की तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। वहीं प्रशासन की ओर से भी तैयारियों को अंतिम रुप दिया जा रहा है।
झूले लगाने वालों ने अपनी सुविधानुसार जगह को चिन्हित कर झूलों को कसना शुरू कर दिया है। वहीं महिला बाजार में भी दुकानदारों ने अपनी दुकानों को बांधना शुरू कर दिया है। इसके अलावा मेले में विभिन्न समाज व समितियों के शिविर भी लगते हैं। इन शिविरों की साफ-सफाई व पुताई भी शुरू करा दी गई है।
administration
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

महिला को पिलाया तेजाब (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Aligarh

ससुरालवालों ने पहले महिला को पीटा, फिर पिलाया तेजाब, हालत गंभीर

कोतवाली मुरसान क्षेत्र के गांव बिचपुरी में ससुरालवालों पर महिला के साथ मारपीट करने और फिर तेजाब पिलाए जाने का आरोप लगाया जा रहा है। महिला को मायके के लोग जिला अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे। यहां से उसे गंभीर हालत में अलीगढ़ रेफर कर दिया गया।

19 अगस्त 2019

In the video sent to my brother, the married woman said, "Save me Sagar"
Hathras

भाई को भेजे वीडियो में विवाहिता ने कहा मुझे बचाले सागर

20 अगस्त 2019

Husband accused of having unnatural sex, report filed
Hathras

पति पर अप्राकृतिक यौन संबंध बनाने का आरोप, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

20 अगस्त 2019

New married girl missing for three days found in Aligarh
Hathras

तीन दिन से गायब नव विवाहिता अलीगढ़ में मिली

20 अगस्त 2019

थाने में हंगामा करते लोग
Aligarh

हाथरस: रात भर थाने पर चला हंगामा, 11 आरोपियों की रिहाई के बाद शांत हुआ मामला

18 अगस्त 2019

दुर्घटनाग्रस्त वाहन
Aligarh

हाथरस: खंभे से टकरा कर पलटा स्कूल वैन, कई बच्चे घायल

20 अगस्त 2019

0 thousand rupees crossed from bank accounts of two people
Hathras

दो लोगों के बैंक खातों से पार हुए 60 हजार रूपये

21 अगस्त 2019

Members of 6 committees elected in district panchayat
Hathras

जिला पंचायत में 6 समितियों के सदस्य हुए निर्वाचित

20 अगस्त 2019

Villagers upset due to flooding of underpass
Hathras

अंडरपास में पानी भर जाने से ग्रामीण हुए परेशान

21 अगस्त 2019

Officers will hold public hearing everyday in the power office
Hathras

बिजली कार्यालय में अधिकारी हर रोज करेंगे जन सुनवाई

20 अगस्त 2019

