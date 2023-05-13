Notifications

Hathras News: सासनी में बसपा ने भाजपा से छीना नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष पद, राजीव वार्ष्णेय जीते चुनाव

Hathras News: सासनी में बसपा ने भाजपा से छीना नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष पद, राजीव वार्ष्णेय जीते चुनाव

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस Published by: चमन शर्मा Updated Sat, 13 May 2023 07:56 PM IST
केएल जैन इंटर कॉलेज में शनिवार की सुबह आठ बजे से मतगणना शुरू हो गई। सुबह 10 बजे से रुझान आना शुरू हो गए। सबसे पहले डाक मतपत्रों की गिनती की गई। इसमें बसपा को पांच, सपा को एक और निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी को एक मत प्राप्त हुआ।

BSP wrested the post of Nagar Panchayat President from BJP in Sasni
राजीव वार्ष्णेय सासनी नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस में सासनी नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष पद पर बहुजन समाज पार्टी के प्रत्याशी राजीव कुमार वार्ष्णेय ने भाजपा प्रत्याशी ध्रुव शर्मा को 977 वोटों के अंतर से पराजित कर दिया। बसपा ने यह सीट भाजपा से छीनी है। बसपा प्रत्याशी को कुल 3568 और भाजपा प्रत्याशी को 2591 वोट मिले। 



नगर के केएल जैन इंटर कॉलेज में शनिवार की सुबह आठ बजे से मतगणना शुरू हो गई। सुबह 10 बजे से रुझान आना शुरू हो गए। सबसे पहले डाक मतपत्रों की गिनती की गई। इसमें बसपा को पांच, सपा को एक और निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी को एक मत प्राप्त हुआ। इसके बाद वार्ड की मतगणना शुरू हुई। शुरू से ही बसपा प्रत्याशी ने पकड़ बनाए रखी। पांचवें राउंड में वह भाजपा प्रत्याशी को पछाड़कर जीत के द्वार तक पहुंच गए। 


सासनी नगर पंचायत के वार्ड सदस्य
1. दुलारी सिंह 224 मत पाकर 38 मतों से विजयी
2.अफजल 204 मत पाकर 103 वोटों से विजयी
3.सुरेंद्र वार्ष्णेय 260 मत पाकर 81 मतों से विजयी
4.माया देवी 269 मत पाकर 79 मतों से विजयी
5.अंकुश 221 मत पाकर 133 से विजयी
6.नीता रानी 217 मत पाकर 60 मतों से विजयी 
7.अनिल कुमार 246 मत पाकर एक वोट से जीते
8.भानु सिंह 388 मत पाकर 183 से विजयी
9.वैभव वार्ष्णेय 170 मत पाकर 40 मतों से विजयी
10.अर्जुन 275 मत पाकर 44 मतों से विजयी
11.विक्रांत गुप्ता 251 मत पाकर 114 मतों से विजयी
12.मंजू 317 मत पाकर 89 मतों से विजयी

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Followed